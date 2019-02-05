Video: 'Shifting Perceptions' - Episode 2 of Crankworx's Web Series about Women in MTB

Missed Episode 1?

Dedication, motivation and inspiration. According to some of the top women in mountain biking, these are the qualities that have pushed the best to become even better, paved the way for a new generation of all-stars, and brought female participation in the sport to a whole new level. Hear Kialani Hines, Vaea Verbeeck, Miranda Miller, and more, talk about what drives them to persevere through every peak and valley in the world of competitive mountain biking.Stay tuned for the third and final episode,, next Tuesday.Thanks to our friends at TELUS Local Programming who made this project possible and, of course, to the riders who kept their eyes on the prize, pushed for the top, stepped up and proclaimed: “If I can do it, you can do it.”