Video: Shimano Celebrates Trail Builders in 'Make Your Mark - Shape Your World'

In my mind, trail work and owning a mountain bike go hand in hand. — Derrick Bell, trail builder

Rolling through the forest, tires gripping effortlessly as they round another sculpted corner, it can be easy to get lost in the natural experience of mountain biking. Yet, trails are rarely formed naturally. Every foot, every inch of the trail has been painstakingly crafted by shovels, rakes, and pulaskis. The men and women who dedicate their time to these labors are the unsung heroes of the sport.