Video: Shimano Celebrates Trail Builders in 'Make Your Mark - Shape Your World'

Apr 3, 2020
by SHIMANO  

Rolling through the forest, tires gripping effortlessly as they round another sculpted corner, it can be easy to get lost in the natural experience of mountain biking. Yet, trails are rarely formed naturally. Every foot, every inch of the trail has been painstakingly crafted by shovels, rakes, and pulaskis. The men and women who dedicate their time to these labors are the unsung heroes of the sport.

bigquotesIn my mind, trail work and owning a mountain bike go hand in hand.Derrick Bell, trail builder


5 Comments

  • 1 0
 I have been building trails in the woods for 12 years or so now , started with nothshore stuff which eventually rotted or destroyed to learning how use what you've got around you with less damaging impact to the forest , occasionally we get some dicks turning up, making a mess , leaving rubbish & abandoned trails get left..!, but we carry on having fun
  • 1 0
 Thats what I do now ! Im locked, but my house is on the mountain. Im digging all days ! :-)
  • 1 0
 Pretty sure Willie Wonka said it best - Trailbuilders are the music makers, the dreamers of dreams.
  • 1 0
 The unexpected thing is to see that many animals use the trails I made everyday.
  • 1 0
 Agreed like mini widlife highways

