Video: 'Short Ends' Is a 17-Minute Finnish Mountain Bike Movie Shot on Film

Crewlist

Produced and directed by Aaro Visala



Cinematography by

Jouko Piipponen

Ari Virem

Aaro Visala



Edit by Aaro Visala



Riders:

Niko Ihander

Riku Mertala

Ossi Keisala

Antti Rissanen

Juho Särkilahti

Ari "President" Kemppainen

Oscar Tulander

Jonas Nylund

Markus Kainulainen

Riku Länsiö

Alex Alanko

Antti Riikonen

Aaro Visala

Alexander Cortez

Miika Pantsar

Eeli Turunen



Colourist

Antris Bonsdorff / BoBo DIT Oy

www.bobodit.com



Film developing and scanning

Artturi Mutanen / Mutascan

www.mutascan.com



Sound designer

Juho Salaterä / Studio Muuntamo

www.studiomuuntamo.fi



Sound recordist

Adrian Kevin Curry



Gimbal operators

Sami Rehmonen

Jyri-Matti Holm



Cable cam crew

Jani Piispa

Miika Karlsson



Drone pilot

Marco Godles



Drone light operator

Ben Daley



Savela unit key grip

Joonas Saine



Savela unit dolly grip

Otto Gagneur

Savela unit grip

Anton Vikström



Savela unit loader

Valpuri Lindberg



Savela unit 1st AD

Henna Mannila



Camera equipment by

Elokuvakonepaja

www.elokuvakonepaja.com

Kinos Rentals

www.kinosrentals.fi



Gimbal equipment and staff by Bongobongo Oy

www.bongobongo.fi





Cable cam services by Aeria.fi

www.aeria.fi



Grip equipment by Valofirma

www.valofirma.fi



Light drone services by Koptercam

www.koptercam.fi



Film stocks / Short ends by

Mutascan

Jouko Piipponen

Ari Virem

Hannu Koivuranta



Film production funding by Aaro Visala



Soundtrack



"Mars For the Rich" By

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

Kobalt Music / Flightless Records / Panache Artists



"Just To Get Away" By The MES



"Turbo-Mondeo" By Teksti TV 666

Svart Records



"Severny" By Teksti TV 666

Svart Records



"When It Hits" By The MES



Special thanks to:

Artturi Mutanen

Matias Boettge

Jani Lehtinen

David Brickhill-Jones

Tuukka Koski

Petteri Lappalainen

Tuomas "Nopsa" Viitakoski

Tuomas Kallio

Juha Kinnunen

Teemu Pinola

Tuomas Kohvakka

Juho Kareoja

Tommi Jokinen

Jere Korppoo

Teemu Lautamies

Riku Virta

Karri Takala

Joonas Vinnari

Juge Heikkilä

Anna Länsisalmi-Keisala

Kari Keisala

Merja Keisala

Aleksi Keisala

Riku Raiski

Salli Saimovaara

Aino Turtiainen-Visala

Arto Visala

Aura Visala

Tomi Tähti

Ville Jurvelin

Tiia Nyholm

Petri Ilmarinen

Ari Laivola

Helmi Uusitalo

Sarah Müller / Kobalt Music

Michelle Cable / Panache Artists

Tomi Pulkki / Svart Records

Sanna Saarenoja

Friends, Homies & lost Brothers



“A short end is a partial roll of unexposed film stock left over during a motion picture production and kept for later use.”In 2018, I was talking with my colleagues in the Finnish film industry - DoP Jouko Piipponen and DoP Ari Virem. We discussed that we should shoot some kind of short biking film, maximum length would be approximately 2 minutes. At first, we thought that we will just shoot this on Super8, but when we realized that there are quite a few short ends in people’s fridges in 16mm and 35mm format, we decided to use all of the gauges.After 3 years of irregular filming, the movie is ready. The length is 17 minutes with end credits (so this went a bit out of hand but that happens!)We ended up to shoot this on these film formats:Assorted short ends (16mm & 35mm)Stock Super 16mm: Kodak Vision 3 200T, 250D and 500TStock Super 35mm: Kodak Vision 3 500TStock Super8: Kodak Tri-x, Ektachrome and 200TThis film is all about Karu mountain biking crew and friends around it.I want to thank everyone who was a part of this project. Especially I want to thank Artturi Mutanen because without him this would never have been done on film. Without Matias Boettge, Jani Lehtinen, Sami Rehmonen, Juho Salaterä, Antris Bonsdorff and David Brickhill-Jones, result of this movie would be a lot poorer.Best regards,Aaro VisalaProducer, director, editor and one of the rider of Short Ends movieCinematographers Jouko Piipponen and Ari Virem doing things. Photo: Aaro VisalaThis shot was made with Arri 416 w/ 800mm T8 lens, 500T Kodak Vision 3 filmAri Virem and Sami Rehmonen with Arri 435 & Cooke Zoom lens. Photo: Aaro VisalaFrame from the movie: Ossi Keisala and Riku Mertala going for a flightAaro Visala and Gimbal operator Jyri-Matti Holm adjusting Arri 235 camera on cable cam. Photo: Sami RehmonenFrame from the movie: Ville Ormo Flying at Calmageddon jump lineSami Rehmonen with Ronin 2 Gimbal on ATV. Photo: Aaro VisalaGrips Joonas Saine, Anton Vikström and Otto Gagneur prepping for a night shoot. Photo: Jouko PiipponenArri SR3 and 416 in camera prep. Photo: Jouko Piipponen