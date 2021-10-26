Video: 'Short Ends' Is a 17-Minute Finnish Mountain Bike Movie Shot on Film

“A short end is a partial roll of unexposed film stock left over during a motion picture production and kept for later use.”
In 2018, I was talking with my colleagues in the Finnish film industry - DoP Jouko Piipponen and DoP Ari Virem. We discussed that we should shoot some kind of short biking film, maximum length would be approximately 2 minutes. At first, we thought that we will just shoot this on Super8, but when we realized that there are quite a few short ends in people’s fridges in 16mm and 35mm format, we decided to use all of the gauges.
After 3 years of irregular filming, the movie is ready. The length is 17 minutes with end credits (so this went a bit out of hand but that happens!)
We ended up to shoot this on these film formats:
Assorted short ends (16mm & 35mm)
Stock Super 16mm: Kodak Vision 3 200T, 250D and 500T
Stock Super 35mm: Kodak Vision 3 500T
Stock Super8: Kodak Tri-x, Ektachrome and 200T
This film is all about Karu mountain biking crew and friends around it.
I want to thank everyone who was a part of this project. Especially I want to thank Artturi Mutanen because without him this would never have been done on film. Without Matias Boettge, Jani Lehtinen, Sami Rehmonen, Juho Salaterä, Antris Bonsdorff and David Brickhill-Jones, result of this movie would be a lot poorer. Crewlist
Produced and directed by Aaro Visala
Cinematography by
Jouko Piipponen
Ari Virem
Aaro Visala
Edit by Aaro Visala
Riders:
Niko Ihander
Riku Mertala
Ossi Keisala
Antti Rissanen
Juho Särkilahti
Ari "President" Kemppainen
Oscar Tulander
Jonas Nylund
Markus Kainulainen
Riku Länsiö
Alex Alanko
Antti Riikonen
Aaro Visala
Alexander Cortez
Miika Pantsar
Eeli Turunen
Colourist
Antris Bonsdorff / BoBo DIT Oy
www.bobodit.com
Film developing and scanning
Artturi Mutanen / Mutascan
www.mutascan.com
Sound designer
Juho Salaterä / Studio Muuntamo
www.studiomuuntamo.fi
Sound recordist
Adrian Kevin Curry
Gimbal operators
Sami Rehmonen
Jyri-Matti Holm
Cable cam crew
Jani Piispa
Miika Karlsson
Drone pilot
Marco Godles
Drone light operator
Ben Daley
Savela unit key grip
Joonas Saine
Savela unit dolly grip
Otto Gagneur
Savela unit grip
Anton Vikström
Savela unit loader
Valpuri Lindberg
Savela unit 1st AD
Henna Mannila
Camera equipment by
Elokuvakonepaja
www.elokuvakonepaja.com
Kinos Rentals
www.kinosrentals.fi
Gimbal equipment and staff by Bongobongo Oy
www.bongobongo.fi
Cable cam services by Aeria.fi
www.aeria.fi
Grip equipment by Valofirma
www.valofirma.fi
Light drone services by Koptercam
www.koptercam.fi
Film stocks / Short ends by
Mutascan
Jouko Piipponen
Ari Virem
Hannu Koivuranta
Film production funding by Aaro Visala
Soundtrack
"Mars For the Rich" By
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
Kobalt Music / Flightless Records / Panache Artists
"Just To Get Away" By The MES
"Turbo-Mondeo" By Teksti TV 666
Svart Records
"Severny" By Teksti TV 666
Svart Records
"When It Hits" By The MES
Special thanks to:
Artturi Mutanen
Matias Boettge
Jani Lehtinen
David Brickhill-Jones
Tuukka Koski
Petteri Lappalainen
Tuomas "Nopsa" Viitakoski
Tuomas Kallio
Juha Kinnunen
Teemu Pinola
Tuomas Kohvakka
Juho Kareoja
Tommi Jokinen
Jere Korppoo
Teemu Lautamies
Riku Virta
Karri Takala
Joonas Vinnari
Juge Heikkilä
Anna Länsisalmi-Keisala
Kari Keisala
Merja Keisala
Aleksi Keisala
Riku Raiski
Salli Saimovaara
Aino Turtiainen-Visala
Arto Visala
Aura Visala
Tomi Tähti
Ville Jurvelin
Tiia Nyholm
Petri Ilmarinen
Ari Laivola
Helmi Uusitalo
Sarah Müller / Kobalt Music
Michelle Cable / Panache Artists
Tomi Pulkki / Svart Records
Sanna Saarenoja
Friends, Homies & lost Brothers
Best regards,
Aaro Visala
Producer, director, editor and one of the rider of Short Ends movie
Cinematographers Jouko Piipponen and Ari Virem doing things. Photo: Aaro Visala
This shot was made with Arri 416 w/ 800mm T8 lens, 500T Kodak Vision 3 film
Ari Virem and Sami Rehmonen with Arri 435 & Cooke Zoom lens. Photo: Aaro Visala
Frame from the movie: Ossi Keisala and Riku Mertala going for a flight
Aaro Visala and Gimbal operator Jyri-Matti Holm adjusting Arri 235 camera on cable cam. Photo: Sami Rehmonen
Frame from the movie: Ville Ormo Flying at Calmageddon jump line
Sami Rehmonen with Ronin 2 Gimbal on ATV. Photo: Aaro Visala
Grips Joonas Saine, Anton Vikström and Otto Gagneur prepping for a night shoot. Photo: Jouko Piipponen
Arri SR3 and 416 in camera prep. Photo: Jouko Piipponen
