Video: Showcasing the Very Best Trails of the Martime Alps

Jan 5, 2021
by 1001sentiers  

The Maritim Alps, South of France, is not only the birthplace of some of the greatest MTB riders of the world (Vouilloz, Bruni, Barel, Vergier, Nicolaï...), it's also an awesome puzzle of wild mountains full of trails playing between the summits of the Alps and the Mediterranean coast. You may have seen some of its iconic trails, like the grey earth, red canyons, alpine single-tracks, switchbacks madness and Roman roads by looking at some videos, watching french enduro races reports or following the Trans-Provence coverage.

A true mountain biking paradise where Greg Germain from @1001sentiers is guiding tours since more than ten years. In his last video “Life is too short to ride boring trails”, he's sharing the beauty and variety of his playground and the spirit of the MTB Adventures 1001sentiers.

Video by GenepiFilm

Enjoy the video and check the riding program 1001sentiers to taste these lovely trails with Greg.

5 Comments

  • 5 1
 Hey please, re read your title !
  • 4 0
 ...and first line...
  • 3 0
 Maritime!
  • 1 0
 Every mountain biker should try the Transvésubienne!
  • 1 0
 Nice name and logo, one of those @2:50 !

Post a Comment



