Video: Shredding Châtel Bike Park with Joël Ducrot

Joël Ducrot grew up in Switzerland but moved to Canada six years ago. He lives now in Squamish, a reference for mountain bikers with probably some of the best riding at his doorstep. Ben Walker gave him the opportunity to come back and check for himself what changed over the last few years, what Nico Vink built and see what Châtel Bike Park has to offer. Check out this channel if you missed any of the previous episodes
.
|Coming here I realized that there's some of the best trails in the world here too. It's just a different style of riding.
Sending it for the girls down the Serpentine. This line has any size jumps and is really mellow so if you don't feel like sending your meat down the Vink Line straight away but still want some air time, this is a track for you.
Early morning missions are always the best. When you get there and the sun pops out you understand why you keep doing it.
|In the last two weeks I've ridden the best turns in my life. And that comes from someone who spent a whole bunch of time in Squamish.
Kristof Lenssens and Joël Ducrot on their way back up for the next shot. Can't really tell but yes it's a big smile you can see on their faces!
Whips don't lie. This jump towards the bottom of the Serpentine is one of the coolest features in the park. It's meant to be sent sideways.
Between two laps you'll find Mateo Verdier in one of the shops located at the bottom of the lift. Mateo lives for mountain biking and works as a bike mechanic to support his lifestyle.
Video and photos by Shaperideshoot
