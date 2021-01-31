Video: Shredding Classic North Shore Tech Trails

North Vancouver is home to some of the most legendary mountain bike trails in all of Canada, attracting athletes from around the world every year. For local riders, it's a place to escape the hustle of the city that sits below the mountains. This film is a tribute to the weekend warriors, the average riders, and those who call The Shore home.Trailhead Media is based out of North Vancouver, so it was only natural that we chose to film this project in our hometown. There is such a strong mountain bike culture here and the landscape is second to none. Once the location was locked in, we had the task of finding an athlete to help bring this project to life. We wanted someone who purely rides for fun without any pressure from sponsors or followers. The team searched for several months for someone who fit the bill, and finally we connected with Kelly Jordan. With a positive attitude and an unwavering appreciation for the North Shore trails, we knew this was our guy. We gave Kelly the reigns on which trails would be showcased in the film, and his decisions did not disappoint.Our goal for this film was to create something a bit different than the average MTB video. With our creative caps on, we wrote a script and enlisted the help of voiceover artist Tim Stephenson to help carry the story forward. We wanted to put an emphasis on what makes the North Shore such a special place to ride and why people return here year after year. The history of these trails runs deep, and if the trees could talk, we could only imagine what they've seen.