Video: Shredding Classic North Shore Tech Trails

Jan 31, 2021
by Trailhead Media House  


North Vancouver is home to some of the most legendary mountain bike trails in all of Canada, attracting athletes from around the world every year. For local riders, it's a place to escape the hustle of the city that sits below the mountains. This film is a tribute to the weekend warriors, the average riders, and those who call The Shore home.



Trailhead Media is based out of North Vancouver, so it was only natural that we chose to film this project in our hometown. There is such a strong mountain bike culture here and the landscape is second to none. Once the location was locked in, we had the task of finding an athlete to help bring this project to life. We wanted someone who purely rides for fun without any pressure from sponsors or followers. The team searched for several months for someone who fit the bill, and finally we connected with Kelly Jordan. With a positive attitude and an unwavering appreciation for the North Shore trails, we knew this was our guy. We gave Kelly the reigns on which trails would be showcased in the film, and his decisions did not disappoint.



Our goal for this film was to create something a bit different than the average MTB video. With our creative caps on, we wrote a script and enlisted the help of voiceover artist Tim Stephenson to help carry the story forward. We wanted to put an emphasis on what makes the North Shore such a special place to ride and why people return here year after year. The history of these trails runs deep, and if the trees could talk, we could only imagine what they've seen.





Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Nukeproof Giga - Because They Could
83944 views
Opinion: 7 Things All New Mountain Bikes Should Have
75522 views
Review: 2021 Fox 38 vs RockShox Zeb - Single Crown Standoff
74111 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill Rides Skye's Super Steep Slabs
62224 views
Kingdom Unveil Two 3D Printed Titanium Prototype Bikes
47505 views
WeThePeople Postpones Full Suspension BMX Project Following Social Media Backlash
46555 views
Video: Wade Simmons Challenges the Impossible Climb & Shares his Tech Climbing Tips
44072 views
Remy Metailler Signs with Propain Bicycles
35885 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Fromme never looked so good!
  • 1 0
 the shed never looked so good!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007634
Mobile Version of Website