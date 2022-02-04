close
Video: Shredding Down Under with Canyon Collective Australia

Feb 3, 2022
by Canyon  

Press Release: Canyon

We're excited to welcome 2 new members to our Australian MTB family with Bow Habermann, a 15 shredder hailing from South Australia who recently took the U17 title in the Gravity Enduro SA Series, and Laura Craft who recently took an Elite podium spot in the Australian DH National Champs on a trail bike! Balancing out her racing, Laura spends the rest of her time as a professional Mountain Bike instructor at the ever growing Maydena Bike Park with a passion for helping nurture the skills of all of the young up and coming shredders.

The Australian arm of the Canyon CLLCTV. From left to right Baxter Maiwald Sam Walsh and newcomers Bow Habermann Laura Craft.
The Australian arm of the Canyon CLLCTV. From left to right; Baxter Maiwald Sam Walsh and newcomers Bow Habermann, Laura Craft.

bigquotesWe are super excited that Laura & Bow, are joining the Canyon family alongside our already outstanding group of talent, including Troy Brosnan, Jack Moir, Baxter Maiwald and Sam Walsh. Bringing a good mix of youth and enthusiasm, they will be great additions to round out our local Canyon MTB familyDarryl Moliere, Market Manager for Canyon in Australia & New Zealand.

The CLLCTV has and will always be about the pure fun you get when riding with your friends.

Trains with friends all day long!

Laura and Bow will be heading to as many local Enduro and DH races as they can manage, racing and riding the on the Spectral 29er and Sender, with their season finishing up with the Austrailian National MTB Champs in Maydena. You can keep up to date with their ventures over the Canyon CLLCTV page, and also on each rider's social media:





Posted In:
Videos Canyon


