Dog:

Human:

Shot by:

Edited by:

Photos by:

Presented by Bikologi

If you’ve ever met Luna, you’d get it. Equal parts shop dog, trail assassin, and land shark, Luna lives for the good things in life - endless singletrack, a good meal, and stick. I mean, let’s be real, don’t we all?LunaBrian SweatBen DannBrian SweatMax Ritter and Katie Lozancich