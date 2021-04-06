Video: Shredding Gravel Bikes in the Snow

Apr 6, 2021
by Jonas Demuylder  

Words: Jonas Demuylder

Who said gravel bikes are boring? Point it downwards, add some snow in the mix and you'll have a hell of a ride!

Belgian enduro riders Alexis Roukens and Jonas Demuylder defied the cold in order to prove what their Kona Libre CR gravel bikes are worth, in this two minute, what we call a #gravelduro shreddit.

We truly hope you enjoy their winter project filmed by our friend Thimeon Lepers!

7 Comments

  • 6 1
 So its just a Kona advert with two guys pulling wheelies then. I could ride an XC bike down a WC DH track and that might be fun but hardly worth a video.
  • 11 1
 YouTube has videos of people opening boxes that have millions of views, I dont think anyone can can argue what's "worth a video" anymore.
  • 4 0
 Well... this doesn’t look like fun
  • 1 0
 i dont know who this Jonas Demuylder is but he must be a good guy. Destroy all Gravel.
  • 3 1
 Seems to be the same video phenomenon as fat bikes couple of years ago
  • 1 0
 Gravel bikes are cyclocross bikes without the restrictions, or XC bikes with drop bars, formally known as tourers many years ago.
Gears and disc brakes are an evolution thing as is the change in geometry, the rest what my parents rode around the dirt paths to old youth hostels (now bothies in many cases) in Scotland in the 1960's and 70's.
Essentially, flat pedals, skinny nobbly tyres, drop bars, geometry good for all day and decent tyre clearance.
  • 1 0
 Gravel unter alles

