Video: Shredding Gravel Bikes in the Snow

Words: Jonas Demuylder

Who said gravel bikes are boring? Point it downwards, add some snow in the mix and you'll have a hell of a ride!Belgian enduro riders Alexis Roukens and Jonas Demuylder defied the cold in order to prove what their Kona Libre CR gravel bikes are worth, in this two minute, what we call ashreddit.We truly hope you enjoy their winter project filmed by our friend Thimeon Lepers!