Video: Shredding Gravel Bikes in the Snow

Words: Jonas Demuylder
Who said gravel bikes are boring? Point it downwards, add some snow in the mix and you'll have a hell of a ride!
Belgian enduro riders Alexis Roukens
and Jonas Demuylder
defied the cold in order to prove what their Kona Libre CR gravel bikes are worth, in this two minute, what we call a #gravelduro
shreddit.
We truly hope you enjoy their winter project filmed by our friend Thimeon Lepers!
7 Comments
Gears and disc brakes are an evolution thing as is the change in geometry, the rest what my parents rode around the dirt paths to old youth hostels (now bothies in many cases) in Scotland in the 1960's and 70's.
Essentially, flat pedals, skinny nobbly tyres, drop bars, geometry good for all day and decent tyre clearance.
Post a Comment