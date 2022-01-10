close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Shredding Natural Trails with Liam Moynihan, Jamesy Boy, Corey Watson & James Elliott

Jan 9, 2022
by DoH .  

In this episode we moved a tiny bit South to meet Corey Watson. Corey had a breakout year racing in 2021. As well as some top 30 EWS results he also won a bundle of races in the UK including the Tweedlove King and Queen, so we like to call him the King of the Valley! We got stuck into some beautiful local trails to Corey and his usual silky smooth style was on point.

....

Next stop was over the border to Hamsterley to ride with James Elliott.
James rode his way to a Downhill World Champs podium in 2020 as a Junior so definitely has a hefty supply of speed and composure on a bike and it was great to join him on his local trails!

....

After our big day out we stopped in with my(Liam's) brother and sister in Law Ollie and Jordi.
Jordi is from Nagaland and grew up on the spiciest foods going so guzzling down some of the worlds spiciest chillis is a daily activity for her and causes her no more than a gentle sweat. Jamesy boy decided to have a wee taste and got his insides thoroughly toasted for his troubles. After a night at Ollie and Jordi's it was onto some Derbyshire gold to finish up this episode

....

Next week we will be in South Wales with Leigh Johnson and Rob Williams - Plus James gets a shot in a Ferrari.

If you missed any of the previous episodes they can all be found below!

Episode 1

Episode 2

Episode 3


Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
First Look: Antidote's Darkmatter 29 is Still the Pagani of Mountain Bikes
67150 views
Spotted: Another Prototype High Pivot Bike in North Vancouver
63374 views
SRAM & Fox End 6 Year Chainring & Axle Legal Battle
56548 views
Forbidden Launches New Downhill Team with Connor Fearon
51361 views
Bike Index Uncovers International Bike Theft & Sale Operation
45059 views
YT Industries Launches Limited Edition, Shorter Travel Izzo Uncaged 7
43147 views
Santa Cruz Syndicate Confirms Laurie Greenland, Jackson Goldstone & Nina Hoffmann for 2022
42758 views
The Santa Cruz Syndicate Teases its 2022 Lineup With Cryptic Social Media Post
42348 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 The raw ending from 5:55 is doing it for me Smile Great riding!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007518
Mobile Version of Website