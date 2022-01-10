Video: Shredding Natural Trails with Liam Moynihan, Jamesy Boy, Corey Watson & James Elliott

In this episode we moved a tiny bit South to meet Corey Watson. Corey had a breakout year racing in 2021. As well as some top 30 EWS results he also won a bundle of races in the UK including the Tweedlove King and Queen, so we like to call him the King of the Valley! We got stuck into some beautiful local trails to Corey and his usual silky smooth style was on point.Next stop was over the border to Hamsterley to ride with James Elliott.James rode his way to a Downhill World Champs podium in 2020 as a Junior so definitely has a hefty supply of speed and composure on a bike and it was great to join him on his local trails!After our big day out we stopped in with my(Liam's) brother and sister in Law Ollie and Jordi.Jordi is from Nagaland and grew up on the spiciest foods going so guzzling down some of the worlds spiciest chillis is a daily activity for her and causes her no more than a gentle sweat. Jamesy boy decided to have a wee taste and got his insides thoroughly toasted for his troubles. After a night at Ollie and Jordi's it was onto some Derbyshire gold to finish up this episodeNext week we will be in South Wales with Leigh Johnson and Rob Williams - Plus James gets a shot in a Ferrari.If you missed any of the previous episodes they can all be found below!Episode 1Episode 2Episode 3