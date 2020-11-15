Video: Shredding Rowdy Trails in Germany

Social Media

Covid-19 destroyed almost my entire racing season and there was hardly any chance to represent my sponsors. Together with my friends, I decided to balance this by filming a video project. Here's a short photo story.For all of us it was the first time doing such a big project with so much support from the outside. Never the less we had a great time shooting the video together and are pretty proud of the result.We spent three days in Bischofsmais in the Bikepark Geisskopf and we tried a mix of professional filming and having fun. In the morning we worked on the video and after work was done we went for party laps and lived our best lives.The video project was supported by Maciag Offroad and Propain Bikes. Propain provided us with the brand new Tyee in the carbon version and for Maciag Offroad we did an Instagram takeover while filming.It was hard to find a location in Germany that had some rougher parts, a clean flow line, some enduro trails and nice scenery because we wanted to show the full potential of the Tyee. The Tyee with its 29" wheels, 170mm suspension in the front and 160mm in the back handled the different conditions perfectly and felt amazing.Rider: Erik EmmrichFilming / Editing: Luca SchischkePhoto: Jonas MaasText: Jonas Maas / Erik EmmrichAssistant: Sebastian Miller