Video: Shredding Silver Mountain Bike Park Trails in the Snow

Wall ride at the top of Hammer during the North American Enduro Cup 2019. Photo by Chirs McFarland Photography.

The mountains look a bit different during the summer!

Silver Mountain is a staple riding spot for anybody in Eastern Washington, the Panhandle of Idaho or Western Montana. The events that they host throughout the year bring people from all around the region and always facilitates an atmosphere unlike many others.The final day of the season in 2019 turnout to be a doozy. With over a foot of snow at the top of the mountain we weren't sure that they were going to be open. Sure enough they were. Since they were open, a few friends and I went to Silver for one of the most memorable days of the year!Half way down the mountain was about where the snow started to fade to perfect dirt on closing day! The normal dry and dusty trails were tacky from the two days of rain/snow mixture.Silveroxx is the celebration of mountain biking at Silver Mountain Bike Park. Every fall, people get the band together one last time to enjoy 3 days of racing, riding bikes, and having fun. Silveroxx has something for everyone, from the legendary top to bottom Super D race, to clinics and group rides. Vertical Earth’s 5th Annual Steeziest Steeze-Off during Silveroxx 2019 always supplies a great time (pictured above).If you haven't gotten a chance to ride a bike park in the snow you should jump at the next opportunity you get to do so!And if you haven't made it up to Silver Mountain yet, you better put it on your to do list. https://www.silvermt.com/Cheers to a great year at Silver Mountain Bike Park!!