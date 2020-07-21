Video: Shredding Slabby Scottish Trails in '20's Plenty'

Hi there, so here is the biggest project I've been on since For the Freeride a whole 4 years ago; 20s Plenty.Credit to the builders, riders and those behind the camera:Lewis ByersHamish AlexanderTom BidwellDillon ThompsonHarry BrockmanGreg BaillieCameron McGowanKris KulwickiJames CharlesonErik RasmusenCharlie LightowlerBen MatthewsSean EdwardBill DriverAnd the list goes on.. you know who you arealso..Napier Mountain BikingHeriott-Watt Cycling ClubBreeze_FPV+ TweedLove for being just lovely folk*no copyright and not for profit - be sound*Enjoy!