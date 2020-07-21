Video: Shredding Slabby Scottish Trails in '20's Plenty'

Jul 21, 2020
by Finnian wardle  

Hi there, so here is the biggest project I've been on since For the Freeride a whole 4 years ago; 20s Plenty.

Credit to the builders, riders and those behind the camera:

Lewis Byers
Hamish Alexander
Tom Bidwell
Dillon Thompson
Harry Brockman
Greg Baillie
Cameron McGowan
Kris Kulwicki
James Charleson
Erik Rasmusen
Charlie Lightowler
Ben Matthews
Sean Edward
Bill Driver
And the list goes on.. you know who you are

also..
Napier Mountain Biking
Heriott-Watt Cycling Club
Breeze_FPV
+ TweedLove for being just lovely folk

*no copyright and not for profit - be sound*

Enjoy!

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


8 Comments

  • 6 0
 Och min that’s proper spicy
  • 4 0
 Some of my favourite local trails in that. Great edit guys.
  • 3 0
 Spicy Nelson
  • 1 1
 Music - Right place wrong time - Dr. John Kool aid and frozen pizza - Mac Miller Badman sound - Phibes Big Wild - Awaken Shook - P Money Black Sheep - Metric
  • 2 0
 Proper steezy loam love 3
  • 1 0
 Awesome video - nice work - makes me realise I really should get off my arse and do some filming myself
  • 2 0
 Song?
  • 1 0
 Beany

Post a Comment



