Video: Shredding the Black Hills & Evo Bike Park in 'Migratio Avium'

Ever heard the term "Migratio Avium"? It's got a nice ring to it, right? But what's the connection to mountain biking? Well, it's Latin for "bird migration". Strange, huh? But not really. Think about it: like birds seeking warmer climates in winter, we mountain bikers also migrate in search of better riding conditions. — Vitor Büchli

Imagine counting down the days until you can hit the trails again. Some of us wait patiently, but for the restless souls, there's always a plan. That's where we come in. I'm Vitor Büchli, joined by my adventurous pals Michelle Neuner and Louis Eisenhut. Together, we embarked on a journey to the south of France to find new trails and reclaim that feeling of freedom and camaraderie that defines mountain biking for us.Scouting the Black Hills led us to thrilling ridges and jumps, perfect for capturing epic shots. But as the sun set on our second day, an unfortunate mishap reminded us of the risks we face. Michelle's daring attempt at a backflip ended in injury, a sobering reminder of the fine line between triumph and setback in this sport we love.Undeterred, we pressed on, seizing every opportunity to capture the essence of our journey. From breathtaking sunrise shots to chance encounters with fellow riders, each moment added to the tapestry of our experience.As we wrapped up filming at Evo Bike Park, Michelle's injury prompted an early departure, a bittersweet end to our adventure. But despite the setback, our spirits remained high, fueled by the memories we'd made and the bonds we'd forged along the way.Our journey may have been short, but its impact was profound. It reminded us of why we ride, why we push ourselves to new limits, and why we keep coming back for more. And as we reflect on our migration to warmer climates, we're grateful for the support of our sponsors, the camaraderie of our friends, and the unwavering passion that drives us forward.So here's to the thrill-seekers, the wanderers, and the dreamers. Here's to the spirit of adventure that unites us all. And here's to the countless journeys that await us on the trails ahead.Thanks for joining us on this wild ride. And if you've made it this far, drop a comment on either one of our Instagram pages with the code word "A Gurk" so we can thank you personally. Until next time, keep shredding!