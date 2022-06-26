Video: Shredding the Freshly Shaped Tracks of Bikepark Châtel with the Baechlers Brothers

Yannick and Nico Baechler grew up right next to Scott HQ in the Gruyère region. The area produces one of the best cheese in the world but that’s not all. The trails there also help create some of the fastest DH racers around.When we first met them we thought they were racing each other for who would be the quietest but as soon as they let the bikes do the talking they are pretty loud.Watching these guys riding the freshly shaped tracks of Bikepark Châtel last year got us soo stoked for riding. Sit down, get your fix and go out on your bike. You’ll feel better after that.: Shape Ride Shoot