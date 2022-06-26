Video: Shredding the Freshly Shaped Tracks of Bikepark Châtel with the Baechlers Brothers

Jun 26, 2022
by SCOTT Sports  

Yannick and Nico Baechler grew up right next to Scott HQ in the Gruyère region. The area produces one of the best cheese in the world but that’s not all. The trails there also help create some of the fastest DH racers around.

When we first met them we thought they were racing each other for who would be the quietest but as soon as they let the bikes do the talking they are pretty loud.

Watching these guys riding the freshly shaped tracks of Bikepark Châtel last year got us soo stoked for riding. Sit down, get your fix and go out on your bike. You’ll feel better after that.

#chatelbikepark: Shape Ride Shoot

Posted In:
Videos Scott


Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2023 Santa Cruz Hightower Gets Tweaked, Not Transformed
81021 views
[Updated] Interview: 17 Year Old Bikepacks 250km a Day to Race the EWS
76327 views
Final Results from EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2022
66243 views
Opinion: Why You Shouldn't Care What the Pros Ride
57748 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk in 'Better Late'
48647 views
Final Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Innsbruck 2022
36532 views
Round Up: 18 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now
34023 views
Pro Stage Results from EWS Val Di Fassa 2022
33604 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007672
Mobile Version of Website