Video: Shredding the Gamux Gearbox DH Bike on Swiss Trails

Nov 11, 2021
by GAMUX BIKES  

We are not only designing our Bikes ourselves, we also go out and try to push them as hard as we can. True to the motto "we ride what we sell" we want to find confidence in your own designs. Join our head engineer as he sends the Sego down the trails on a mystical fall day.

"One more please!" - Closed lifts meant more hiking. But in true Gamux-fashion, the team got work done anyways, not shying away from a good challenge

Fall in the swiss alps - perfection! - The Sego was born in the Swiss Alps, providing epic landscapes and some of the best terrain to test a bike

Gamux Bikes Sego Pic by Sebastian Sternemann
Using swiss design and future-proof technology to provide bespoke riding characteristics, the Sego is built to go fast!

To find out more about the Sego, be sure to check our socials:
- Instagramm
- Facebook
- YouTube

Big thanks to our partners who support us in our pursuit of performance - you rock!
- Hayes Performance Systems
- Manitou
- Pinion

Video & Photos by Luka Geerts
Additional Photos by Sebastian Sternemann

Posted In:
Videos Gamux


Must Read This Week
Review: POC's New Waterproof Dungarees & Pants
44092 views
First Look: Rå Bikes' .12 Full Suspension Enduro Bike
42526 views
Brandon Semenuk Wins Oregon Trail Rally
41489 views
Reserve's New Fillmore Valve Aims to Make Tubeless Easier
38924 views
MUST WATCH: Tom Van Steenbergen in ‘Wild West 2’
36288 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Much Further Should the Longer, Lower, & Slacker Trend Go?
34074 views
Road Cycling Digest: An Endless FAQ to Tubeless, 5 Things the Bike Industry Should Do & More
33154 views
Video: Mountain Biker Captures Bear Encounter While Self Filming
32481 views

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Looks like a(n) …. ebike
  • 1 0
 I want a belt driven gearbox bike. The ultimate in silent, low maintenance shred rigs.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008038
Mobile Version of Website