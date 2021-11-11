Video: Shredding the Gamux Gearbox DH Bike on Swiss Trails

"One more please!" - Closed lifts meant more hiking. But in true Gamux-fashion, the team got work done anyways, not shying away from a good challenge

Fall in the swiss alps - perfection! - The Sego was born in the Swiss Alps, providing epic landscapes and some of the best terrain to test a bike

Using swiss design and future-proof technology to provide bespoke riding characteristics, the Sego is built to go fast!