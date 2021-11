Video: Shredding the Gamux Gearbox DH Bike on Swiss Trails

"One more please!" - Closed lifts meant more hiking. But in true Gamux-fashion, the team got work done anyways, not shying away from a good challenge

Fall in the swiss alps - perfection! - The Sego was born in the Swiss Alps, providing epic landscapes and some of the best terrain to test a bike

Using swiss design and future-proof technology to provide bespoke riding characteristics, the Sego is built to go fast!

We are not only designing our Bikes ourselves, we also go out and try to push them as hard as we can. True to the motto "we ride what we sell" we want to find confidence in your own designs. Join our head engineer as he sends the Sego down the trails on a mystical fall day.