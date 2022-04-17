close
Video: Shredding the Italian Riviera on an eMTB

Apr 17, 2022
by prkplive  

The whole Italian Riviera is about 315 kilometers long and you will find mainly rocks, but also pleasant places for swimming and of course some of the best trails in the world! Probably the most famous place for riding has become the Finale Ligure.

Michal Prokop 2022 Finale Ligure - c Rob Trnka


Michal Prokop 2022 Finale Ligure - c Rob Trnka

Michal Prokop 2022 Finale Ligure - c Rob Trnka


But there are far more and maybe even better trails than in the well-known Finale Ligure, you just have to look around. Anyone who likes to fly through the air the location around Diano Marina is perfect. And who likes dusty rails with great views must not miss Pietra Ligure. Michal Prokop knows this well and so he pulled out his ebike for the weekend shred on the trails

Michal Prokop 2022 Finale Ligure - c Rob Trnka


MENTIONS: @rockmachinebikes / @robtrnka

Posted In:
eMTB Videos Riding Videos


