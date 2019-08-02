Video: Tyler McCaul, Joey Foresta, Tom Isted, & Joey Gough on the New GT Force 29 in ‘Speed Metal’

Aug 2, 2019
by GT Bicycles  

Speed Metal! Tyler McCaul, Joey Foresta, Tom Isted and Joey Gough unleash the new Force 29 on their home turf. From huge backcountry lines in Utah to big hits at Black Mountains Cycle Centre in the UK, watch ‘em turn the mountain into their personal speed metal show. #feedyourlts #srslyfun


We’ve taken the podium proven Force platform, given it a bulletproof alloy frame, optimized it for 29” wheels and tuned it for riders who want to crank the fun dial up to 11. The new Force 29 will turn local enduros, alpine descents and the bike park into its very own mosh pit.

TMac and Joey Foresta unleashing the Force 29 in their natural habitat. The Force 29 comes with 150mm rear wheel travel and a 170mm fork.


To learn more about the Force 29 lineup visit GTBicycles.com.

Black Mountains Cycle Centre

2 Comments

  • + 2
 Freeride lines, metal, GT bikes, Bomber forks—it's like I'm a kid again. More videos like this, please!
  • + 1
 gawd that was epic

