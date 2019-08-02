Video: Tyler McCaul, Joey Foresta, Tom Isted, & Joey Gough on the New GT Force 29 in ‘Speed Metal’

Speed Metal! Tyler McCaul, Joey Foresta, Tom Isted and Joey Gough unleash the new Force 29 on their home turf. From huge backcountry lines in Utah to big hits at Black Mountains Cycle Centre in the UK, watch ‘em turn the mountain into their personal speed metal show. #feedyourlts
#srslyfun
We’ve taken the podium proven Force platform, given it a bulletproof alloy frame, optimized it for 29” wheels and tuned it for riders who want to crank the fun dial up to 11. The new Force 29 will turn local enduros, alpine descents and the bike park into its very own mosh pit.
To learn more about the Force 29 lineup visit GTBicycles.com
