Going behind the scenes on a Scott shoot. Scott called and asked if we could film for a big edit they want to shoot. We jumped at the chance. They want to film 4 bikes within 10 miles of my house. The xc bike, trail bike and 170mm enduro bike along with the Dirt jump bike. Super fun to be back with the boys on a big shoot again. I mean we talk a lot of rubbish but things get done. Excited for you guys to see the final edit, its going to be rad. — Brendan Fairclough