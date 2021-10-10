Video: Shredding Trails as the Sun Rises in 'Here For Now'

Rider

Film

There is something special about morning rides. For Ari, starting her climb in the dark is what makes her feel alive. The sense of being all alone on her home trails gives her the time needed to reflect on her love for riding outside of racing. With enduro racing being a very physically demanding sport, it's important for Ari to live in the present moment. Whether at home or on the road, Ari is Here For Now.