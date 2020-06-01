Video: Shredding Trails in B.C. with Nate Atkins in 'Splendid'

May 30, 2020
by Nathan Gaffran  
Nate Atkins - Splendid

by nathan999x
Since my bike was broken, Nate and I headed out to the trails in Nelson B.C. to try out some filming. Hope you enjoy!

