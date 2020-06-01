Pinkbike.com
Video: Shredding Trails in B.C. with Nate Atkins in 'Splendid'
May 30, 2020
by
Nathan Gaffran
Nate Atkins - Splendid
by
nathan999x
Views: 92
Faves:
2
Comments: 0
Since my bike was broken, Nate and I headed out to the trails in Nelson B.C. to try out some filming. Hope you enjoy!
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
