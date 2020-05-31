Video: Shredding Trails in Rotorua with CJay Ingram

May 30, 2020
by Liam Brierly  

This Is CJ'ay Ingram: CJ Hails from Gisborne, a city on the east coast of New Zealand’s North Island. It’s known for wineries and surf beaches such as Makorori. But in this story, you won't find wine or boogie boards, however, you will find a young gun who loves to rip berms, smash down shutes, jump huge gaps and just be grateful to have fun on his bike....so if you like DH riding and watch someone thrashing trails is your piece of cake then watch the video.

Scouting Lines is a Key part of DH racing if you want to secure precious seconds in a race run, Unfortunately, this wasn't a race run and just a video shoot but CJ thought it wise to scout out the best lines anyway.


This particular morning the fog had covered most of Rotorua and made a very scenic backdrop to be seen for miles around...it gave the feeling you were standing outside the giant's castle from 'jack and the beanstalk'.-CJ Floating above the clouds on 'Little Red Riding Huck' jumps track.



