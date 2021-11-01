Video: Shredding Trails On An eMTB With E.T.

Oct 31, 2021
by zam  
ET on TT

by gaspi
Views: 171    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


TT 29 was an audiovisual contest for both riders and creators. Last Saturday at the well known Czech Trutnov trails was the location where almost 20 teams of 5 members had exactly 29 hours to shoot the best action edit possible.

Milo t fek Foto Nikon K LL H LL

Team K!LL H!LL had on its crew freerider Richard Gaspi Gasperotti, Marty Smolík as director and cameraman, photographer Míla Štáfek, Big Buba who did 2nd camera and also acted as the E.T. character and video editor Tomáš Krupka. E.T. the extraterrestrial was chosen by the movie crew because of its connection to old school BMX days. You remember the kids in the movie riding their BMX bikes jumping and being chased by the police which has a strong influence on every teenager back in the day.

When you have a strong story, how do you make the whole project even better? Shoot it at night! For KH crew it meant long cold hours hiking and seeking the best spots with heavy electricity aggregators, many and many light sources in the dark forrest. Anyway, as the birthday gift for E.T.’s 40th anniversary it’s the best possible way how to pay tribute to this legendary movie, don’t you think?

Milo t fek Foto Nikon K LL H LL

Milo t fek Foto Nikon K LL H LL

Milo t fek Foto Nikon K LL H LL

Milo t fek Foto Nikon K LL H LL

Milo t fek Foto Nikon K LL H LL


Posted In:
Videos eMTB


3 Comments

  • 2 2
 So this is what we put all our time and effort into, pretty lights, smoke markers, E bike and ET, surely theres better ways, we will be able to follow our carbon footprint to ET at this rate.
  • 1 0
 What's E.T short for?
Because he's only got little legs.
  • 1 0
 Cheesiest vid of the year?

