close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Shredly Celebrates 10 Years of Wild Patterns & Women's MTB Apparel

Feb 26, 2022
by SHREDLY LLC  

In 2011, Ashley Rankin and her two best friends went to the desert to ride bikes. The trio found themselves commiserating over the lack of fun, comfortable women's mountain bike apparel. This yearning sparked an epic, on-trail brainstorming session and an idea was born.

Come January 2012, Ashley officially founded SHREDLY via Kickstarter and sent her first order of 128 mountain bike shorts.

Ten years later, Ashley reflects on what she has learned, accomplished, and what she hopes to do in another 10 years. Of course, we hope it is many more years filled with adventure, providing sustainably-minded apparel for women from all walks of life.

In honor of this milestone, SHREDLY is launching the Anniversary Collection - a capsule featuring freshly redesigned short styles in two of the brand's all-time, most-loved prints. Paired with limited-edition ecoFAB tops in exclusive colors, the collection captures the essence of what SHREDLY set out to do 10 years ago - color the trails with style.

Posted In:
Videos Shredly


Must Read This Week
Review: 2022 Kona Process 153 DL 29
48975 views
Why Are So Many Bike Companies Being Bought at the Moment?
44552 views
Opinion: The Proxy War Between Discovery & Red Bull Is Official
43029 views
Discovery to Broadcast World Cup Coverage from 2023
37991 views
Throwback Thursday: 7 Bikes Turning 30 in 2022
35569 views
Troy Brosnan Has Broken His Ankle at Australian National Champs
35092 views
Industry Digest: $2 Billion of Bike Imports in 2021, Decathlon Shuts US Stores & More
33872 views
How to Accurately Calculate What Spring Rate You Need
33268 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007584
Mobile Version of Website