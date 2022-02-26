Video: Shredly Celebrates 10 Years of Wild Patterns & Women's MTB Apparel

In 2011, Ashley Rankin and her two best friends went to the desert to ride bikes. The trio found themselves commiserating over the lack of fun, comfortable women's mountain bike apparel. This yearning sparked an epic, on-trail brainstorming session and an idea was born.
Come January 2012, Ashley officially founded SHREDLY
via Kickstarter and sent her first order of 128 mountain bike shorts.
Ten years later, Ashley reflects on what she has learned, accomplished, and what she hopes to do in another 10 years. Of course, we hope it is many more years filled with adventure, providing sustainably-minded apparel for women from all walks of life.
In honor of this milestone, SHREDLY is launching the Anniversary Collection
- a capsule featuring freshly redesigned short styles in two of the brand's all-time, most-loved prints. Paired with limited-edition ecoFAB tops in exclusive colors, the collection captures the essence of what SHREDLY set out to do 10 years ago - color the trails with style.
