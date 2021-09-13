Video: Sick Mick & Joe Breeden Preview the Snowshoe World Cup Course

Sep 13, 2021
by UR Team  

Joe Breeden follow Sick Mick on the second to last World Cup of his career, the track is wild, fast, and rough which promise some great racing ahead



Posted In:
Videos Joe Breeden Mick Hannah DH Racing Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2021 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
What Does the Vietnam Covid Shutdown Mean for Carbon Bikes?
76009 views
Field Test: 2022 YT Capra - The Speedy All-Rounder
60100 views
Spotted (Again): Yeti's eMTB at EWS-E Crans-Montana
60043 views
Field Test: 2022 Transition Spire - Suprisingly Versatile
57613 views
Opinion: The Case For Being 'Over-Biked'
52209 views
Final Results from EWS Crans-Montana 2021
52020 views
Field Test: 2022 Norco Range C1 - The Pedal Friendly 'Downhill' Bike
51569 views
First Look: 2022 Orbea Rallon - Now With In-Frame Storage
46604 views

1 Comment

  • 2 0
 Super impressive to commentate and ride that for the first time!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008994
Mobile Version of Website