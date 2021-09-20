Video: Sick Mick Hannah's Emotional Last World Cup in Snowshoe

Sep 20, 2021
by UR Team  

After 20 years of pro racing, Sick Mick Hannah raced his last world cup in Snowshoe in front of his friends, family and also in front of incredible fans! Get onboard Sick Mick Hannah's emotional last World Cup race run from the inside and outside.


photo credit: Andy Vathis
We want to thank again everyone that made this race even more special for Mick, from riders, staff, fans and thanks Redbull TV for giving us Mick's run too.

photo credit: Keno Derleyn
photo credit: Keno Derleyn

photo credit: Andy Vathis
photo credit: Andy Vathis
photo credit: Andy Vathis
photo credit: Andy Vathis
photo credit: Andy Vathis


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Mick Hannah DH Racing Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2021 World Cup DH


8 Comments

  • 13 0
 Congrats to Sick Mick on an amazing 20yr World Cup DH career racing bikes professionally! Always with a smile, class, blistering speed and a sui no hander! Proud to call you a friend and thanks for the inspiration and good times over the decades riding, with humble interviews, hanging out, and after hours frisbee sessions at CWX! Good luck in the next chapter mate! LEGEND!!
  • 8 0
 I'm following the DH WC since only 3 years, but it seems that you are really appreciated and respected mister Hannah, and i think this is the most important thing in the end. Congrats, cheers and enjoy the beach!
  • 5 0
 Thank you Mick for everything you have brought to the sport. Please stick around, we have much to learn from you. Enjoy the journey.
  • 5 0
 Followed your journey since the very beginning. Such a huge contribution to the sport. Loved every minute. Thanks
  • 4 0
 Such a great rider. Always loved his style, smile & stretched suies.... Looking forward to seeing what's next.
  • 4 0
 Legend. Sick Mick! Going to miss watching you race dude.
  • 2 0
 What a legend. Going to miss watching you at WCs mate.
  • 1 0
 As a long time fan! I love you Mick! Rock on and keep braaaping A man with true class on and off the track

