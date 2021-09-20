Video: Sick Mick Hannah's Emotional Last World Cup in Snowshoe

photo credit: Andy Vathis

After 20 years of pro racing, Sick Mick Hannah raced his last world cup in Snowshoe in front of his friends, family and also in front of incredible fans! Get onboard Sick Mick Hannah's emotional last World Cup race run from the inside and outside.We want to thank again everyone that made this race even more special for Mick, from riders, staff, fans and thanks Redbull TV for giving us Mick's run too.