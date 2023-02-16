Video: Trevor Attridge Gets Sendy in 'SightLines'

Trevor Attridge rides outside the mainline and sends everything he sees.
Sometimes, the best line isn’t the one everyone else rides. That’s the line that Trevor finds; popping off anything that even resembles a lip with hopes of catching an ambitious new double.
The Norco Sight has been Trevor’s sole mountain bike for 2 years, taking in everything from typical enduro riding, shuttle laps, bike park days, 8-hour pedal sessions and even 12-hour racing.
Attridge joined forces with filmmaker Max McCulloch just north-west of Duncan, BC to capture his fresh take on the trails of Mt. Prevost and packed the action into SightLines in his new edit.
Trevor rides the Norco Sight
Credits
Directed by Max McCulloch
Cinematography by Max McCulloch
Photography & drone by Liam Morgan
Colour by Sam Gilling
Sound by Keith White
