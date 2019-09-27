Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: Sights & Sounds of MTB in a Fresh Medium in 'My Last Day of Summer' - Race Face Creator Series

Sep 27, 2019
by Race Face  


Filmmaker: Kristina Wayte

Synopsis: It's the last day of summer and Julia is at the local bike shop hoping that her bike can be fixed. While checking out the flashy displays of new bikes and shiny components, a comic book catches her eye. The comic explores a world which stylizes the sights and sounds she experiences on the trails. The comic captures her imagination and she soon finds herself on a ride like none other.

Why We Chose This Film: A unique vision of the sights and sounds of mountain biking through a different medium. When Kristina pitched us on the idea of an animated project, we jumped at the chance to see the world of possibilities that it would open for the film. She has not disappointed, delivering a dynamic and fresh vision of riding and the freedom it brings to an amazing young rider – Julia Lofqvist Traum!

Tune in Monday for the start of round 2 of of the Creator Series filmmakers. First up will be The Isle of the Gods, featuring Unior-Devinci rider, Keegan Wright.



 That workshop's door tho...

