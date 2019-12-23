Video: Signature Braydon Bringhurst Style in 'Dawn Patrol'

Dec 23, 2019
by Zipp Speed  
3ZERO MOTO - Dawn Patrol - Braydon Bringhurst

by zippspeed
Brayden pushes the limits of technical climbing before pointing his bike downhill when the sun comes out.

6 Comments

  • 2 0
 Love to see his Instagram presence and style carried over into a better aspect ratio. Man is LOOOSE
  • 2 0
 With that title I was expecting to see him riding a transition patrol... Really cool riding and great vibe though.
  • 3 0
 Steezy af!
  • 3 0
 So good!
  • 1 0
 So rad! that last manual jib was committing!
  • 2 0
 Big style guy!!!!

