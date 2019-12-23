Pinkbike.com
Video: Signature Braydon Bringhurst Style in 'Dawn Patrol'
Dec 23, 2019
Zipp Speed
Add to Favorites
3ZERO MOTO - Dawn Patrol - Braydon Bringhurst
zippspeed
Views: 1,133
Faves:
3
Comments: 0
Brayden pushes the limits of technical climbing before pointing his bike downhill when the sun comes out.
Videos
Zipp
Braydon Bringhurst
6 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
bhuck12
(1 hours ago)
Love to see his Instagram presence and style carried over into a better aspect ratio. Man is LOOOSE
2
0
mxjeremy
(42 mins ago)
With that title I was expecting to see him riding a transition patrol... Really cool riding and great vibe though.
3
0
DeltaNiner
(1 hours ago)
Steezy af!
3
0
sickmansick
(52 mins ago)
So good!
1
0
lucacometti
(44 mins ago)
So rad! that last manual jib was committing!
2
0
ehenrickson
(42 mins ago)
Big style guy!!!!
