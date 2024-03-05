Video: Silent Biking Bobsled on Mt. Fromme in North Vancouver with Jason Lucas & Matt Dennison

Mar 5, 2024
by ifhtfilms  

Bobsled is the #1 globally ranked mountain bike trail on Trailforks. Chill out in the forest on a popular North Shore classic.



Posted In:
Videos Jason Lucas Matt Dennison


Author Info:
ifhtfilms avatar

Member since Dec 14, 2018
30 articles
Report
17 Comments
  • 12 1
 Nice. Wish I had friends that climbed at that pace instead of Death Race 2000.
  • 11 4
 That is the #1 ranked trail on Trailforks? Wow.. folk need to get out more.
  • 2 0
 TF needs to account for sampling bias into their algorithm
  • 1 0
 @pmhobson: what should be ranked top 10?
  • 1 0
 @wburnes: I have no clue. But if I had the data and people were paying me to find out, I’d look at localized global mountain bike participation rates, compare that to TF adoption, a few more hand-wavy-for-the-comments steps, and then weight my trail counts accordingly
  • 1 0
 I mean, you have two Squamish climb trails at number 4 and 6 so take the rankings with a grain of salt. It seems evident that the rankings involve traffic more than ratings.

Bobsled is family friendly so, while it is not the most gnar, it is very accessible and fun for riders of all ages/skill levels. I'm sure a lot of riders who visit the shore only ride that one trail so again, based on traffic, I can see that being number 1 in the world.
  • 5 0
 This is my favorite kind of bike video. Just good vibes, good views, and good riding. The no talking is an added bonus point to the vibes. I could watch videos like this all day.
  • 6 0
 Always wait till you get to the trailhead to put a fresh sticker on your helmet
  • 6 1
 4Runner and a Tacoma. These guys are definitely legit mountain bikers.
  • 3 0
 8 years on and I have resigned myself to the fact I'll never get over riding and living on the North Shore. Loved riding those trail with the boys. Happy Daze.
  • 1 1
 I like long, hard, chunky, lava cap, technical, slick rock, rides. This wouldn't even be in my top 100. Give me Downieville, Gooseberry, Porcupine Ridge, Palm Canyon Epic. Trail enjoyment is in the "eye of the beholder" or in this case, the "algorithm". But it doesn't matter the trail or the route...if I'm climbing or mountain biking, I'm having a good day.
  • 1 0
 Like all things North Shore, a notch more challenging in person than you expected after watching a video. I've ridden Downieville, Gooseberry and Porcupine, awesome trails all.
  • 3 0
 I feel like I'm missing out on trail burgers.
  • 4 0
 Silent Bob
  • 2 0
 Very chill. Good work guys.
  • 3 0
 Great ad
  • 1 0
 Riding with other people looks fun. Note to self, make some friends.







