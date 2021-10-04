Video: Silver Star Air DH Course Preview - Crankworx BC

Oct 2, 2021
by GT Bicycles  

Jacob Tooke and Trevor Burke break down the anatomy of a large fish as well as the local lines of Silverstar's DH course at Crankworx BC.

Film/Edit: Influx Productions

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx GT Crankworx Bc


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Wouldnt it be possible to just upload a fullrun POV video of the track?

