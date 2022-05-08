Video: Singletrack & Simplicity in 'Every Side of the Mountain’

That unbeatable feeling of rhythm on two wheels.Moving at pace through turns and trees and terrain.Floating down trails limitless and free.The search for singletrack and simplicity took Theo Fellgett out of his previous life in London to a time forgotten European village where he has spent several years rebuilding a stone cabin to be nearer the best mountain biking in the world.‘Every Side of the Mountain’ is a rusty hinged window onto a life in the hills, surrounded by trails and history and space to roam.Starring the Rift Zone Carbon XR made for fun, on every side of the mountain.The Rift Zone is our most speed oriented MultiTrac bike, created for the rider looking for the speed and roll over capabilities of 29” wheels in a trail capable package. Long, low, and slack trail geometry is more aggressive than an XC race bike for more control at top speed, and more fun while chasing seconds.XR = "Xtra Rad" - the spec that we at Marin spec on our own personal bikes and feel offers you the rider something that will put that extra little bit of smile on your face. Burlier tires, bigger rotors along with a Fox Factory series Coil shock on the rear and beefier Fox Performance Elite Float 36 forks up front make this the trail bike for those wanting to get XTRA RAD.