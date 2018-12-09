VIDEOS

Video: 6 Moves to Include in Your Training this Winter

Dec 9, 2018
by Dee Tidwell  
7 Primal Movement Patterns Part 1

by enduromtbtrainer
Ever since we were baby's beginning to learn how to move, we began to work on the fundamentals of movement. Think of it as the birth of our adult athleticism and eventual riding potential.

The evolution of our athletic capabilities started to take shape when we were babies laying on our backs staring at the ceiling. Quickly our desire was to see the world around us by trying to lift our head while on our stomach. Our next goals began to quickly get off the ground by first turning over, then pushing up off the ground and pulling ourselves around, then crawling before eventually working up to pulling ourselves up to stand. Of course, our ultimate and final goal was being free and learning how to walk, thus beginning the rest of our lives as moving beings.

Part of the movements we performed as a baby are what Paul Chek called “primal movement patterns.” In order to do those things as a child, we began to activate these seven primal movement patterns:

1. Squatting
2. Lunging
3. Pushing
4. Pulling
5. Bending
6. Twisting
7. Gait


Primal Movement Patter part 2

by enduromtbtrainer
Video #1 I grouped the lower body patterns together - Squatting, Lunging and Bending. Video #2 is more upper body focused with Pushing, Pulling and Twisting patterns.


As an example, these seven patterns are developed during the ages of 2-18 and through “Long Term Athletic Development” (parents, check out www.ltad.ca for a swath of resources to help your children full develop athletically). These developmental windows are particular periods of time that your body is open to learning specific attributes of movement.

Why is this important to you today as a mountain biker?

Because even though we aren’t learning any of these primal movements for the first time like you did when you were a baby, mountain bike athletes still need to consistently work on improving movement abilities to truly achieve the highest level of riding capability. The only obvious difference is that you are older, have had injury/trauma(s), have tightness, weakness, etc., etc., In other words, your system is polluted with compensation.

But don’t be discouraged! The way to begin to solve some of these compensatory issues is to train with these seven “primal movement patterns” as the foundation of your training program(s) with the goal of perfecting your ability to move as cleanly as possible.

As you begin to "own" these moves, you will be rewarded with:

o Better skills on and off the bike
o Improved ability to move around on the bike
o Sustained strength throughout your rides and races
o Reduced fatigue
o Injury resistance
o Optimal posture and breathing mechanics
o Great ability to transfer bike to body forces
o Speed!

Understanding this simple concept around working to move as well as you can, I’ve created two training videos for you to implement this 2019 training season.


I'm Coach Dee, the trainer for @yeticycles. I'm a 50-year-old enduro racer who just won my second overall season championship as a masters racer in the @bigmountainenduro series. Get ready for 2019 with the new MTB Strong training program here with a PinkBike discount of 25%.

View all of Dee's previous articles and videos here.

MENTIONS: @enduromtb


4 Comments

  • + 1
 People of Pinkbike, you'd do better putting in time developing basic movements outlined in a program like Starting Strength. Squats. Deadlifts. Chins. Presses. Rows. Not this rubbish. Primal movement patterns... Pffft. God help us.
  • + 1
 Great stuff thanks Dee!!!!
  • - 1
 Dude.. stop talking.. he is the guy that tells you he is 2 hours a day in the gym while he is chatting 90% of the time Smile )
  • - 1
 This guy is clueless.

Post a Comment



