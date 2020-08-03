Video: SixSixOne Breaks into the Eyewear Market with the Radia Goggle

Aug 3, 2020
by SixSixOne Protection  

Press Release: SixSixOne

Established in 1999, MTB protection brand SixSixOne fire into the gravity eyewear scene with the Radia goggle. 

Propelled in our quest to design the ultimate protective gear, the Radia goggle will deliver on the established 661 brand promise; to produce exceptional quality protection delivered at an affordable price point. Protection for everyone.   The Radia will instil confidence and high speed composure for the gravity rider; combining a great fitting lightweight chassis with a secure 40mm wide strap design. You can trust the Radia to hold your focus on the trail ahead.


661’s Radia goggle will be available in two sizes(large & small) across four colour/graphic options.  The wide eye port gives unobstructed vision through a high quality smoke mirror lens. Coated with essential Anti-Fog and Anti-Scratch treatments for perfect optical clarity.


Rely on the Radia to keep your sights clear as you charge into the horizon on your favourite two-wheeler.

Adding eyewear to the SixSixOne line offers riders the chance to color match their next ride in style. Match your goggles to your helmet to your gloves (to your pads, to your protection).


• Large and small sizes
• Perfect fit for 661 helmets
• Double density foam comfort
• 40mm strap with silicone grip for added security
• Anti-Fog & Anti-Scratch smoke mirror lens as standard
• Tear off pegs
• Spare & option lenses available
• Tear off and roll off system available

Available today on www.sixsixone.com

661 Radia Goggle | US MSRP $39.99 - CAD $54.99 - EUR €39.99 - GBP £39.99

@661Protection | www.sixsixone.com | Ride 661.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Goggles Sixsixone Sixsixone Radia


6 Comments

  • 4 0
 Someone please help me understand how goggles can be so cheap and sunglasses are so expensive.
  • 2 0
 Sunglasses can be cheap too.
  • 2 0
 Personally, their helmets just don't do it for me... But these look clean af imo
  • 1 0
 I feel the same, which is too bad because their helmets are super well priced for only $150 with MIPS.
  • 1 0
 Just uploaded a video on them for anyone interested... Smile

www.youtube.com/watch?v=nVlhLaMKy-c
  • 1 0
 Are they OTG?

