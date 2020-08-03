Video: SixSixOne Breaks into the Eyewear Market with the Radia Goggle

Press Release: SixSixOne
Established in 1999, MTB protection brand SixSixOne fire into the gravity eyewear scene with the Radia goggle.
Propelled in our quest to design the ultimate protective gear, the Radia goggle will deliver on the established 661 brand promise; to produce exceptional quality protection delivered at an affordable price point. Protection for everyone.
The Radia will instil confidence and high speed composure for the gravity rider; combining a great fitting lightweight chassis with a secure 40mm wide strap design. You can trust the Radia to hold your focus on the trail ahead.
661’s Radia goggle will be available in two sizes(large & small) across four colour/graphic options.
The wide eye port gives unobstructed vision through a high quality smoke mirror lens. Coated with essential Anti-Fog and Anti-Scratch treatments for perfect optical clarity.
Rely on the Radia to keep your sights clear as you charge into the horizon on your favourite two-wheeler.
Adding eyewear to the SixSixOne line offers riders the chance to color match their next ride in style. Match your goggles to your helmet to your gloves (to your pads, to your protection).
• Large and small sizes
• Perfect fit for 661 helmets
• Double density foam comfort
• 40mm strap with silicone grip for added security
• Anti-Fog & Anti-Scratch smoke mirror lens as standard
• Tear off pegs
• Spare & option lenses available
• Tear off and roll off system available
Available today on www.sixsixone.com
661 Radia Goggle | US MSRP $39.99 - CAD $54.99 - EUR €39.99 - GBP £39.99
@661Protection | www.sixsixone.com
| Ride 661.
