Video: SixSixOne Launches New, Low-Profile Recon Pads

Aug 20, 2021
by SixSixOne Protection  

Press Release: Sixsixone

MTB Protection has come a long way since our early days. Established in Southern California in ‘99 - SixSixOne set out on a path to push the envelope of protective equipment. Over two decades hitting the dirt, we continue in our quest to design the ultimate gear by introducing the updated Recon range.


Mountain Biking’s original protection was begged, borrowed or adapted from other sports. We’ve taken over 20 years of heavy impacts, slide outs and pedal slams to stamp our place in mountain bike history and we are still charging hard to help shape the future of MTB protection. The original Recon pads were an exercise in minimalist trail protection. Our completely redesigned CE 1621-1 rated Recon pads take the torch on and improve all aspects of our most pedal friendly pad.


The new Recon features increased protection certification from a machine washable D3O Ghost insert that gives maximum flexibility and increased impact absorption. An extended sleeve construction for improved comfort and a secure fit backed with our Padlock connection system that links our kneepads and protective shorts.

Super lightweight, machine washable - all day ride comfort.


Highlights:

- New D3O Ghost protective inserts offer some of the lightest, most flexible and breathable CE 1621-1 rated protection available.
- Extended coverage for upper shin & forearm protection
- Lightweight stretch construction with abrasion resistant stretch fabrics.
- Strategically placed stretch mesh fabrics improve airflow and breathability.
- Elastic & silicone top and bottom grippers.
- Knee pads fit higher on the thigh than many other pads to provide superior comfort and fit.
- Padlock connectors provide system interconnectivity with 661 protective upper body & shorts.
- Sizes S - XL
- Weight (size large): Knee; 322g. Elbow; 280g

Recon Knee - US MSRP $84.99
Recon Elbow - US MSRP $74.99

@661Protection | www.sixsixone.com | Ride 661

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Kneepads Sixsixone Sixsixone Recon


13 Comments

  • 3 2
 They look good, but the pricing ain't it for some pads that aren't very protective or have a strap. I've got some 7IDP that have top and bottom adjustors, have protected me on 40ft jumps and cost 60 quid. Currently 7IPD are the ones to beat for pads.
  • 1 0
 +1 for 7IDP. Big fan.
  • 1 0
 Race Race Ambush FTW. When are knee pad designers going to realize that we want pads that come off immediately when we get back to the parking lot so we can drink our beer quicker!
  • 3 0
 Those are the ugliest stuffed bags of garbage I have ever seen. When I get back to the car I also want to take my shoes and socks off so my feet can breath while drinking my beer. Sliding the pads off is pretty easy too.
  • 1 0
 Very nice but it seems my body requires an adjustable upper fastening on both knee and elbow pads for them to stay up :-(
  • 2 0
 I seriously read "Sixsixone recalls kneepads" at first
  • 2 0
 Is it time to replace my Kyle Straits???
  • 1 0
 Your Kyle Straits lasted this long?
  • 4 3
 Nice protection, ditch the Fox pricing and I’d buy them
  • 3 0
 Agreed. They look similar to Alpinestars Paragon (which I like a lot), but are much more expensive.
  • 4 1
 It's in the same price range as most other knee pads on the market, go back to Toys R Us
  • 1 0
 Is there an image of a human wearing the elbow pad?
  • 1 1
 too much bunching on sides of knee

