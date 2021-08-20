Video: SixSixOne Launches New, Low-Profile Recon Pads

Press Release: Sixsixone
MTB Protection has come a long way since our early days. Established in Southern California in ‘99 - SixSixOne set out on a path to push the envelope of protective equipment. Over two decades hitting the dirt, we continue in our quest to design the ultimate gear by introducing the updated Recon range.
Mountain Biking’s original protection was begged, borrowed or adapted from other sports. We’ve taken over 20 years of heavy impacts, slide outs and pedal slams to stamp our place in mountain bike history and we are still charging hard to help shape the future of MTB protection. The original Recon pads were an exercise in minimalist trail protection. Our completely redesigned CE 1621-1 rated Recon pads take the torch on and improve all aspects of our most pedal friendly pad.
The new Recon features increased protection certification from a machine washable D3O Ghost insert that gives maximum flexibility and increased impact absorption. An extended sleeve construction for improved comfort and a secure fit backed with our Padlock connection system that links our kneepads and protective shorts.
Super lightweight, machine washable - all day ride comfort.Highlights:
- New D3O Ghost protective inserts offer some of the lightest, most flexible and breathable CE 1621-1 rated protection available.
- Extended coverage for upper shin & forearm protection
- Lightweight stretch construction with abrasion resistant stretch fabrics.
- Strategically placed stretch mesh fabrics improve airflow and breathability.
- Elastic & silicone top and bottom grippers.
- Knee pads fit higher on the thigh than many other pads to provide superior comfort and fit.
- Padlock connectors provide system interconnectivity with 661 protective upper body & shorts.
- Sizes S - XL
- Weight (size large): Knee; 322g. Elbow; 280g
Recon Knee - US MSRP $84.99
Recon Elbow - US MSRP $74.99
@661Protection | www.sixsixone.com
| Ride 661
