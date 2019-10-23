Video: Sketchy Bike Park Shredding on a BMX

Hey everyone,My name is Jelle and I am a Dutch-born and raised BMX rider. Where I grew up we did not (and still don't) have mountains. When I started riding skateparks were also not yet in the making, so the only option my friends and I had, was to hit the streets.Fast forwards about 14 years and I'm still riding BMX, but I am now living In Austria between the mountains of Kaprun and Zell am Zee. I moved here because, over the years I have turned into a competitive snowboarder and for that you need mountains. Rather than moving back and forth every half year I decided to build up a new life here and send it as hard as I can during the winter months. Then summer rolled around and here I was, a bmx bike, friends who all ride mountain bikes and no snow on the hills to go ride my piece of wood on.My friends obviously know how much I love riding my bike, and they kept pushing and inviting me to make the change to MTB. By the third week of summer, I was so eager to experience this type of riding that I spent all the holiday money I had on renting a bike for some days and it was one of the best decisions I made. Riding MTB during the day was perfect to combine with BMX at night and I wanted more, much more.Unfortunately, I was out of spendable money and I did not want to try my luck with the lottery. So I went back to riding my BMX as usual. Most of the summer passed with me trying to find an affordable mountain bike, but I had no luck. Don't get me wrong, all my friends kept their eyes and ears open for me, but the bikes just did not seem to choose me. My craving for that feeling you get when you blast down a trail was growing stronger every day. So at one point I decided, I'm going to go, even if I have to do it on my BMX. I knew it was a bad idea and my friends definitely reminded me of that. Nonetheless, I could not contain myself and I hit up Lori, because If I am going to go forward with a bad idea, it might as well all be on film.And there you have it, a Dutchman lost in the Austrian alps on a tiny bike with no suspension and one dodgy brake. No bikes were harmed during the filming of this edit. There are no regrets, only goals for next summer. I want to get me a full-sized bike and send it even harder!