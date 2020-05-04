Video: Sketchy Roof Ridge Lines as the Brendan Fairclough Lockdown Rampage Series Continues

May 4, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesEpisode 2 of the lockdown Rampage series and this one's a Danny Macaskill special with scratchy ridgelines and van hops. Locked in at home has got my head spinning and all sorts of wild ideas have popped into my head. This one being one of the first actually. Loving filming these at home for you guys. Gets me back out on the mountain bike and feeling like I'm back at work. I mean it's no UCI World Cup but keeps me out of trouble.... sort of. ????

Thanks for watching and already dreaming up ideas for the next one. Don't try this at home and stay safe. I'm a trained professional!!!! hahaBrendan Fairclough


5 Comments

  • 4 0
 I definitely will not try this at home even though I have a flat roof. Your enthusiasm is catching!
  • 2 0
 Yooo what model of bike is that? (The BMW of course, not the mtb) Looked a n g r y as hell
  • 1 0
 Pro mountain biker, amazing house, beautiful wife, defender, motorbike, vw transporter. The man has it made.
  • 2 0
 I worry for the nice olde shingles.
  • 1 0
 Fuck those shingles that house needs a new roof

