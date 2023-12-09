Video: Slapping Corners with Joe Smith

Dec 9, 2023
by Juice Lubes  


Filmed over two days in North Wales, we sent Tommy C for a catch-up and masterclass in cornering from the dark horse Joe Smith. With years of Factory Team experience and a World Cup DH career under his belt, Joe knows a thing or two about riding bikes.

#2 at Hardline and flat pedals for life, Joe now enjoys a quieter life raising a young family of his own. He's one of the nicest guys out there and not one to be underestimated. We're excited to see what he's got up his sleeve for 2024.

Sit back, relax, and enjoy some classic pans and zooms courtesy of Mr Tom Caldwell himself. We don't think you'll be disappointed.


2 Comments
  • 1 0
 Givin' it a good clean before it's sent back to CRC for resale. Rad riding.
  • 1 0
 Go on Joe! Give it some beans







