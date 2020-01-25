Pinkbike.com
Video: Slapping Endless Loamy Corners
Jan 25, 2020
by
DoH .
Liam Moynihan: Syncros Snake Charmer
by
dudesofhazzard
Liam Moynihan goes out in search for the fabled brown snake in an effort to tame the fierce and terrifying mystical beast! Can he charm the brown snake?
5 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
seraph
(39 mins ago)
These videos make me wonder if the new Zipp 3Zero Moto rims would be advantageous in loose corners. Would be cool to see a side-by-side test by PB.
[Reply]
1
0
TheBearDen
(11 mins ago)
I feel there wouldnt be much advantage in the soft dirt. The energy into the corner wouldnt all feed into the wheel as the ground underneath is soft and would absorb a lot of the energy that would have caused the wheel to do it's fancy side to side movement. Just build a course on a hill that has all sorts of funny shaped objects stuck to the ground and have one bike with zip wheels roll down it and then do the same test with regular wheels.
[Reply]
2
0
kaibabylon
(7 mins ago)
all these years wondered what loam and moist trails were like, thought i was missing out....turns out i like my dry, hot, dusty, gravely, hard trails....
[Reply]
1
0
lehott
(19 mins ago)
ssssuper bermology, heres your PH.d
[Reply]
1
0
sosburn
(16 mins ago)
Lmao what a nutty little video. Need more stuff like this!
[Reply]
5 Comments
