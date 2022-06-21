Video: Slapping Tech Turns & Big Air Lines at Revolution Bike Park in 'Gwyrdd'

GWYRDD
means the colour green in Welsh
and the vibe of this edit is inspired by the beautiful scenery and deep green forests of Wales
.Martin
is a former World Cup downhill racer
turned freerider
. So when choosing a location, Revolution Bike Park
was our first choice because of its wide variety of trails ranging from steep rocky downhill sections to unique, smooth big air lines where Martin could send the tricks he has recently been working on. The bike choice is the new COMMENCAL FRS
freeride machine with 27.5 wheels and 200mm of travel.Rider
: Martin LeblCreated by
: BIKES ON FILM Director of Photography
: Adam Kovar Music
: MODERAT - ReminderPhotography
: Lukas Neasi
2 Comments