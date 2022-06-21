Video: Slapping Tech Turns & Big Air Lines at Revolution Bike Park in 'Gwyrdd'

GWYRDD

colour green in Welsh

deep green forests of Wales

Martin

World Cup downhill racer

freerider

Revolution Bike Park

COMMENCAL FRS

Rider

Created by

Director of Photography

Music

Photography

means theand the vibe of this edit is inspired by the beautiful scenery andis a formerturned. So when choosing a location,was our first choice because of its wide variety of trails ranging from steep rocky downhill sections to unique, smooth big air lines where Martin could send the tricks he has recently been working on. The bike choice is the newfreeride machine with 27.5 wheels and 200mm of travel.: Martin Lebl: BIKES ON FILM: Adam Kovar: MODERAT - Reminder: Lukas Neasi