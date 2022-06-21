Video: Slapping Tech Turns & Big Air Lines at Revolution Bike Park in 'Gwyrdd'

Jun 21, 2022
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


GWYRDD means the colour green in Welsh and the vibe of this edit is inspired by the beautiful scenery and deep green forests of Wales.

Martin is a former World Cup downhill racer turned freerider. So when choosing a location, Revolution Bike Park was our first choice because of its wide variety of trails ranging from steep rocky downhill sections to unique, smooth big air lines where Martin could send the tricks he has recently been working on. The bike choice is the new COMMENCAL FRS freeride machine with 27.5 wheels and 200mm of travel.

Rider: Martin Lebl
Created by: BIKES ON FILM
Director of Photography: Adam Kovar
Music: MODERAT - Reminder
Photography: Lukas Neasi


photo Lukas Neasi

photo Lukas Neasi

photo Lukas Neasi

photo Lukas Neasi

photo Lukas Neasi


Regions in Article
Revolution Bikepark

Posted In:
Videos Commencal


Must Read This Week
Transition Announces New Lightweight eMTB... But You'll Have to Wait For It
87984 views
[Updated] Interview: 17 Year Old Bikepacks 250km a Day to Race the EWS
69268 views
Final Results from EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2022
63638 views
First Look: Actofive's CNC-Machined Signature Cranks Are a Work Of German Art
52943 views
Pro Stage Results from EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2022
42340 views
Final Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Innsbruck 2022
34751 views
First Ride: The 2023 Santa Cruz Hightower Gets Tweaked, Not Transformed
30828 views
Bike Check: Innes Graham's Nukeproof Giga
30333 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Just hoping the beginning wasn’t the end!
  • 1 0
 Idler Shmidler





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009088
Mobile Version of Website