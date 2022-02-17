Video: Slashing Corners in the Whistler Bike Park with GT's Whistler Tech Rep Trev Burke

Welcome to a new series from GT where you will get a taste of that sweet Whistler dream life on-board with the local GT crew.
First up, meet Trevor Burke, GT Tech Rep for the Whistler Bike Park. When Trev isn't working on bikes or managing logistics for GT riders in the area, he can be found slashing corners in the park, or deep in the woods ripping his moto. The Australian native who first came to Whistler 13 years ago has truly embraced the local lifestyle of riding hard with mates, working hard, and occasionally enjoying a beer or two, too... Take a look at what it's like to live in the Mountain Bike Mecca with Trev Burke!
Filmed/Edit: Influx Productions
Stay tuned for more next week over on our YouTube
channel.
1 Comment
Post a Comment