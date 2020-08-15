Video: Slashing Perth Trails on a Gearbox Bike

I was looking for options after beating derailleurs too many times and the Pinion gearbox has always interested me. After riding the Taniwha for a year I was keen to try the Katipo 29er and its been faultless so far. The rear suspension is amazing with the reduction in unsprung weight and the ability to change gears without pedaling is so good once you get used to it. Paired with an Onyx rear hub the Katipo is absolutely silent even when riding the roughest trails. — Cam Van Den Dool