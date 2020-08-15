Video: Slashing Perth Trails on a Gearbox Bike

Aug 15, 2020
by West Matteeussen  
Cam Van den Dool rips his Zerode Katipo

by westmatteeussen
Views: 332    Faves: 1    Comments: 1


bigquotesI was looking for options after beating derailleurs too many times and the Pinion gearbox has always interested me. After riding the Taniwha for a year I was keen to try the Katipo 29er and its been faultless so far. The rear suspension is amazing with the reduction in unsprung weight and the ability to change gears without pedaling is so good once you get used to it. Paired with an Onyx rear hub the Katipo is absolutely silent even when riding the roughest trails.Cam Van Den Dool


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Zerode


2 Comments

  • 4 0
 Perth seems like a little earthly paradise! Fun and abundant MTBing and surfing; year round nice climate; pretty girls and handsome chaps, sporty and fit on both accounts; rich food and wine culture; far removed from the rest of our ever crazier world.

I'd love to visit even if they did take my derailleur at the airport!
  • 1 0
 Currently living in Perth. Can confirm.

