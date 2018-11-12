VIDEOS

Video: More Bikes Equal More Fun

Nov 12, 2018
by NadineTscherne  
More Bikes More Fun - Slavik Hannes

by NadineTscherne
Views: 547    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


On the one hand there are many totally specialized riders out there nowadays and on the other hand there are some, who can ride different bikes at an impressively high level.

Slavik Hannes (former UCI 4x Worlds Silver Medalist, Austrian BMX Champion and National Team Coach) loves to ride each and every of his different bikes equally, enjoying different places and the specific advantages every bike has. There’s no doupt that his riding style is typically race influenced, mainly because he started racing BMX very early, but after 13 years of riding MTB he can ride different bikes from 20“ up to the big Enduro and DH ones with top skills.

He is still doing gates and sprint sessions on the BMX but is also training a lot on his Ghost Enduro to enhance his MTB skills in rough terrains. Putting those aspects together on the 4x bike they make him become one of the best and powerful 4x riders out there from the Pro Tour members, also always being a contender for a podium at the Worlds.

Sopron DH - Enduro

Race runs on the big bike at the Sopron Downhill track in Hungary are also part of the game to get speed, endurance and confidence on rough parts. The building crew there knows how to do this job extremely well.

Sopron DH - Enduro

A secret top spot where he loves to prepare for upcoming 4x races has been built by a friend, one of the best Austrian DH Riders. "For sure one of the nicest spots I ever had the pleasure to shred on“, Hannes said.

Secret Spot - 4x Fully

VIC Trails in Vienna is only 5 minutes away from his home. During a tight race season there hardly is time to enjoy this place, but offseason makes it possible.

VIC Trails - 4x Hardail

He started racing BMX when he was 7 years old and raced some years in the elite class before his focus switched to MTB, but some aspects of his training are still taking place on his home track. The fact he is coaching the Austrian National BMX Team and also is the 2017 + 2018 national champ shows that he is quite fast on that kiddy bike too.

BMX V sendorf


6 Comments

  • + 2
 Is it just me or was the enduro section sped up?
  • + 1
 Yup deffo been cranked up a notch !!!
  • + 1
 That 4x fully would nail all of those trails
  • + 1
 slavik is a strong name in 4cross
  • + 1
 Performance technique bmx racing
 
  • + 1
 N+1

Post a Comment



