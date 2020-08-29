Video: Slaying Loose and Loamy Turns with Brendan Fairclough

The rain came down so the spades came out. Tuning up some old gems. I mean we only built for an hour and we had some of the best times. You can't beat the UK loam scene. Back on the mountain bike and loving it. Lockdown kinda over but travel is still uncertain so it’s such a good time to utilise what you have at home. Rebuild and make sick again. Get out in the woods and give some of your local trails some love. Whether it’s the local dirt jumps, enduro trails or downhill tracks. Get ya tools and give them some love.



Olly also showed up with the top-secret bike that we can't show you but we can tell you that it's fast — Brendan Fairclough