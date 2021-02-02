Video: Slaying the North Shore's Frosty Trails on an eMTB

Feb 2, 2021
by Kona Bikes  
Remote 130 - WInter on the Shore

by konaworld
Kona sales rep Scott “Shiggy” Mackay is a familiar face on the North Shore. He builds some of the most popular trails and he's a community steward, but most of all he RIPS on all the bikes. Shiggy spent a couple of days in the early winter aboard the Remote 130 in some perfectly crisp and slick PNW conditions. Peter Wojnar was on hand to capture what Shiggy does best: absolutely slay!

With the success of both the Process 134 and the Remote 160, it only made sense to blend the two and create the ultimate trail e-MTB. The Remote 130 strikes a perfect harmony between an all-mountain trail bike and a pedal-assist electric bike. A sturdy aluminum frame holds Shimano’s E7000 motor and 504 Wh battery. Suspension is provided by a 140mm Fox Rhythm 34 Float fork and Performance Float rear shock. Shimano’s new 12-speed Deore drivetrain and 4-piston brakes provide the stop and go. 29” WTB KOM Trail i35 TCS 2.0 wheels are wrapped in Maxxis Minion EXO+ TR 3C rubber. The bike is finished off with a stellar Prism paint job that is sure to be a showstopper on trails everywhere.

Head to KonaWorld.com for the full lowdown on the Remote 130

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Isn't this the bike with the 56° head angle?
  • 1 0
 aren't they all after casing a couple of times?
  • 1 0
 An electric bicycle!?! What will they think of next?!

