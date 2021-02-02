Video: Slaying the North Shore's Frosty Trails on an eMTB

Kona sales rep Scott “Shiggy
” Mackay is a familiar face on the North Shore. He builds some of the most popular trails and he's a community steward, but most of all he RIPS on all the bikes. Shiggy spent a couple of days in the early winter aboard the Remote 130
in some perfectly crisp and slick PNW conditions. Peter Wojnar was on hand to capture what Shiggy does best: absolutely slay!
With the success of both the Process 134 and the Remote 160, it only made sense to blend the two and create the ultimate trail e-MTB. The Remote 130 strikes a perfect harmony between an all-mountain trail bike and a pedal-assist electric bike. A sturdy aluminum frame holds Shimano’s E7000 motor and 504 Wh battery. Suspension is provided by a 140mm Fox Rhythm 34 Float fork and Performance Float rear shock. Shimano’s new 12-speed Deore drivetrain and 4-piston brakes provide the stop and go. 29” WTB KOM Trail i35 TCS 2.0 wheels are wrapped in Maxxis Minion EXO+ TR 3C rubber. The bike is finished off with a stellar Prism paint job that is sure to be a showstopper on trails everywhere.
