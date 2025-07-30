Powered by Outside

Video: Sleeper Shreddit From Hardline Wales 2025 Goes Extremely Hard

Jul 30, 2025
by Stephane Pelletier  

Another top-notch video from the Sleeper team. We're certainly lucky to have these videos coming out from all the races.

bigquotesSickest event ever!Sleeper Co


 In order to up the hardness level for the next edit, Sleeper will personally come to your house and punch you in the face
  • 620
 With a cow.
  • 460
 This has me grabbing my ride and ready to crush some 12' tables. Seriously amazing shooting and editing and song choice and event and riding and yeah that was good.
  • 370
 This has me grabbing my ride and ready to crush some 12” tables.
  • 2411
 @sfarnum: This has me grabbing my dick and ready to crush all 1.2" of it.
  • 50
 @robomatic: woah K
  • 200
 @robomatic: Well, that escalated quickly...
  • 20
 @jonathanreid9: …..and finished as quickly , poor @robomatic lol
  • 470
 The slo-mo of the wheel crumpling is so good
  • 110
 it's a miracle he stayed on the bike
  • 20
 i watched it like 3 times, so cool
  • 10
 The wheel giving in and deflecting seems to have helped absorb the huge hit
  • 380
 Just showed this to my co-workers and said, "yeah.....this is what I do on the weekends, pretty much........"
  • 140
 Did the same thing, except it was a sleeper shredder about mowing the lawn.
  • 171
 Can't do that unless your name is Jono Jones. Dude is a banker, and absolutely shreds on the weekend.
  • 40
 @pisgahgnar: I think technically he quit and is now working on developing Marvix (video game) with Matt, but your point still stands.
  • 110
 Yeah it's kinda embarrasing,on a personal level, that I can't do a fraction of what these gifted humans can do with a mountainbike. But I'm so stoked anyway to be a tiny part of this amazing global sport!
  • 10
 @gregnangatang: OTOH these guys are gods on a bicycle but seemingly can't grab each other's hand on the podium. This I can at least master ha ha ha.
  • 340
 That closing shot of Asa's eyes in full race winning focus gave me chills
  • 70
 Went so well with the music. Perfect end of the video.
  • 20
 "extremely hard..."
  • 310
 Waiting for a PB Commenter to come along and say the A2-70 stainless bolts on the Hardline trophies are pretty good at resisting corrosion, but don't have the tensile strength of a grade 8.8.
  • 110
 Oddly specific... But I don't disagree with your findings
  • 180
 Oli Clark is my hero.
  • 130
 okay you weren't lying that went super hard
  • 100
 Wheel destruction at 1:40 is such an amazing shot. It blew up in two locations upon impact, kinda interesting
  • 10
 One at the point of impact, one at the join?
  • 170
 If you want to mimic how a wheel collapses, you can take the rim of a paper cup in your hands and crunch one side in with your thumb. As the one side goes in, the other sides have to expand to compensate, because the rim of the cup is a fixed circumference (like a bicycle rim).

Because all the spokes on a wheel are under tension, they resist that outward expansion of the rim, which means either the spokes have to fail or the rim has to fail at the spoke holes to allow the rim to move outwards. That's why wheels often fail at 90 degree angles to the point of impact. In the video, it looks like the rim fails in this pattern, first at the point of impact and also at 90 degrees to the point of impact.
  • 120
 Oli Clark, animal.
  • 71
 This was just so heavy. Sleeper edits are in par with Semenuk edits now - always a must watch.
  • 71
 Semenuk edits have nothing on this.
  • 40
 "Extreme conditions need extreme responses" / Brutal Truth
This clip is close to perfection.
Well done 🤘
  • 31
 Man, the shots from that $20K slo-mo camera... WOW!
  • 21
 Embers are something else!!
  • 20
 These are so good. Reminds me of the mtbcut days
  • 21
 Crazy! One of the best DH footage I've seen for a while...I feel emotional...
  • 10
 The hype looks better than World Cup, CMIIW. Maybe UCI should hire Dan Atherton to design one of the WC course.
  • 20
 sickest shreddit ever!
  • 20
 astounding
  • 10
 JFC these riders are so good. Unreal video! Thank you
  • 10
 Wow that was awesome!
  • 10
 Amazing Videography!
  • 11
 Sleeper shreddit has me extremely hard
Below threshold threads are hidden







