Pinkbike.com
Powered by
Outside
Log in
Register
New User
Feed
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
Travel
Fantasy
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Upload Friday Fails
Fantasy League DH
Places Directory
Trailforks
Deals
More
Fantasy League DH
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Upload Friday Fails
Directory
Trailforks
Deals
Video: Sleeper Shreddit From Hardline Wales 2025 Goes Extremely Hard
Jul 30, 2025
by
Stephane Pelletier
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
51 Comments
Another top-notch video from the Sleeper team. We're certainly lucky to have these videos coming out from all the races.
Sickest event ever!
—
Sleeper Co
Regions in Article
Wales
Posted In:
Videos
DH Racing
Hardline
Riding Videos
Hardline 2025
Author Info:
stephanepelletier
Member since Sep 30, 2008
282 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
YT Industries USA Closing After Failing to Reach Agreement With YT Germany
91035 views
Adolf Silva's First Video Injury Update After Rampage Crash
64599 views
Rider Sues Specialized, Claims Turbo Levo Motor ‘Defect’ Caused Him to Crash
55005 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
47682 views
Racing Rumors: Oisin O'Callaghan to Trek, Dakotah Norton Off Mondraker, Changes for the Yeti Team & More
36637 views
KrankE MTB Offers Analog Conversion Kits for Your eMTB
36584 views
A Brief History of Gearbox Mountain Bikes
31029 views
Does Red Bull Rampage Need to Change? - An Interview With Tarek Rasouli
30463 views
51 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
82
0
Woody25
(Jul 30, 2025 at 9:31)
In order to up the hardness level for the next edit, Sleeper will personally come to your house and punch you in the face
[Reply]
62
0
FredFreeRideGang
(Jul 30, 2025 at 13:39)
With a cow.
[Reply]
46
0
flattoflat
(Jul 30, 2025 at 9:23)
This has me grabbing my ride and ready to crush some 12' tables. Seriously amazing shooting and editing and song choice and event and riding and yeah that was good.
[Reply]
37
0
sfarnum
(Jul 30, 2025 at 9:45)
This has me grabbing my ride and ready to crush some 12” tables.
[Reply]
24
11
robomatic
FL
(Jul 30, 2025 at 14:00)
@sfarnum
: This has me grabbing my dick and ready to crush all 1.2" of it.
[Reply]
5
0
Struggleteam
(Jul 30, 2025 at 14:06)
@robomatic
: woah K
[Reply]
20
0
jonathanreid9
(Jul 30, 2025 at 14:14)
@robomatic
: Well, that escalated quickly...
[Reply]
2
0
Matt115lamb
(Jul 31, 2025 at 13:03)
@jonathanreid9
: …..and finished as quickly , poor
@robomatic
[Reply]
47
0
AJMIAC
(Jul 30, 2025 at 9:54)
The slo-mo of the wheel crumpling is so good
[Reply]
11
0
gossman
(Jul 30, 2025 at 11:06)
it's a miracle he stayed on the bike
[Reply]
2
0
Torbo24
FL
(Jul 31, 2025 at 5:55)
i watched it like 3 times, so cool
[Reply]
1
0
ccartled
(Jul 31, 2025 at 10:07)
The wheel giving in and deflecting seems to have helped absorb the huge hit
[Reply]
38
0
suspended-flesh
FL
(Jul 30, 2025 at 9:32)
Just showed this to my co-workers and said, "yeah.....this is what I do on the weekends, pretty much........"
[Reply]
14
0
HuckminsterfullerAF
FL
(Jul 30, 2025 at 9:38)
Did the same thing, except it was a sleeper shredder about mowing the lawn.
[Reply]
17
1
pisgahgnar
FL
(Jul 30, 2025 at 9:46)
Can't do that unless your name is Jono Jones. Dude is a banker, and absolutely shreds on the weekend.
[Reply]
4
0
dantecusolito
FL
(Jul 30, 2025 at 12:26)
@pisgahgnar
: I think technically he quit and is now working on developing Marvix (video game) with Matt, but your point still stands.
[Reply]
11
0
gregnangatang
(Jul 30, 2025 at 13:13)
Yeah it's kinda embarrasing,on a personal level, that I can't do a fraction of what these gifted humans can do with a mountainbike. But I'm so stoked anyway to be a tiny part of this amazing global sport!
[Reply]
1
0
opignonlibre
(Jul 31, 2025 at 2:58)
@gregnangatang
: OTOH these guys are gods on a bicycle but seemingly can't grab each other's hand on the podium. This I can at least master ha ha ha.
[Reply]
34
0
gossman
(Jul 30, 2025 at 11:06)
That closing shot of Asa's eyes in full race winning focus gave me chills
[Reply]
7
0
IntoTheEverflow
(Jul 30, 2025 at 13:17)
Went so well with the music. Perfect end of the video.
[Reply]
2
0
loam33
(Jul 30, 2025 at 21:18)
"extremely hard..."
[Reply]
31
0
suspended-flesh
FL
(Jul 30, 2025 at 11:12)
Waiting for a PB Commenter to come along and say the A2-70 stainless bolts on the Hardline trophies are pretty good at resisting corrosion, but don't have the tensile strength of a grade 8.8.
[Reply]
11
0
Tambo
(Jul 30, 2025 at 15:21)
Oddly specific... But I don't disagree with your findings
[Reply]
18
0
Struggleteam
(Jul 30, 2025 at 11:15)
Oli Clark is my hero.
[Reply]
13
0
chrispete412
(Jul 30, 2025 at 11:40)
okay you weren't lying that went super hard
[Reply]
10
0
PeakHopper
(Jul 30, 2025 at 10:46)
Wheel destruction at 1:40 is such an amazing shot. It blew up in two locations upon impact, kinda interesting
[Reply]
1
0
Tambo
(Jul 30, 2025 at 15:22)
One at the point of impact, one at the join?
[Reply]
17
0
TEAM-ROBOT
(Jul 30, 2025 at 18:35)
If you want to mimic how a wheel collapses, you can take the rim of a paper cup in your hands and crunch one side in with your thumb. As the one side goes in, the other sides have to expand to compensate, because the rim of the cup is a fixed circumference (like a bicycle rim).
Because all the spokes on a wheel are under tension, they resist that outward expansion of the rim, which means either the spokes have to fail or the rim has to fail at the spoke holes to allow the rim to move outwards. That's why wheels often fail at 90 degree angles to the point of impact. In the video, it looks like the rim fails in this pattern, first at the point of impact and also at 90 degrees to the point of impact.
[Reply]
12
0
watchtower
(Jul 30, 2025 at 13:03)
Oli Clark, animal.
[Reply]
8
0
sfarnum
(Jul 30, 2025 at 9:48)
Wunderhorse - July
youtu.be/haBa7gplaMs?feature=shared
[Reply]
7
1
daveg2
FL
(Jul 30, 2025 at 14:28)
This was just so heavy. Sleeper edits are in par with Semenuk edits now - always a must watch.
[Reply]
7
1
Planetx888
(Jul 31, 2025 at 4:18)
Semenuk edits have nothing on this.
[Reply]
4
0
smegman
(Jul 30, 2025 at 10:59)
"Extreme conditions need extreme responses" / Brutal Truth
This clip is close to perfection.
Well done 🤘
[Reply]
3
1
TwinPinesCo
FL
(Jul 30, 2025 at 14:54)
Man, the shots from that $20K slo-mo camera... WOW!
[Reply]
2
1
stormracing
(Jul 30, 2025 at 15:43)
Embers are something else!!
[Reply]
2
0
trobudden
(Jul 30, 2025 at 16:45)
These are so good. Reminds me of the mtbcut days
[Reply]
2
1
kuplik3
(Jul 30, 2025 at 20:37)
Crazy! One of the best DH footage I've seen for a while...I feel emotional...
[Reply]
1
0
zulki-fly
(Aug 3, 2025 at 3:18)
The hype looks better than World Cup, CMIIW. Maybe UCI should hire Dan Atherton to design one of the WC course.
[Reply]
2
0
durnizzell
(Jul 30, 2025 at 18:15)
sickest shreddit ever!
[Reply]
2
0
loam33
(Jul 30, 2025 at 21:19)
astounding
[Reply]
1
0
jeastman
(Jul 31, 2025 at 8:42)
JFC these riders are so good. Unreal video! Thank you
[Reply]
1
0
frednewton
(Jul 30, 2025 at 10:24)
Wow that was awesome!
[Reply]
1
0
RevedOut
(Jul 30, 2025 at 16:21)
Amazing Videography!
[Reply]
1
1
dogottheflow
(Jul 31, 2025 at 10:05)
Sleeper shreddit has me extremely hard
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
10
16
qbensis
FL
(Jul 30, 2025 at 9:46)
Oh no …. according to the rule of law in the self proclaimed land of the free, Asa is not allowed to drink champagne for another couple of years ….
You caught him!
Hopefully he doesn’t get deported …
Awesome edit, again!
Sleeper Shredit rules!!
[Reply]
32
1
dirtmakesmehappy
(Jul 30, 2025 at 11:29)
In the land of Dragons, the cries of Eagles have no power.
[Reply]
10
0
pmhobson
(Jul 30, 2025 at 11:34)
@dirtmakesmehappy
: A+ let me know when your album drops
[Reply]
1
0
betsie
(Aug 4, 2025 at 2:09)
The lad is 18 so can go out and get ratarsed in Wales as much as he wants
[Reply]
6
11
wolftwenty1
FL
(Jul 30, 2025 at 9:38)
Love it...but would have been better with some Fred Again...
[Reply]
7
0
seanfisseli
(Jul 30, 2025 at 9:54)
I love the insane hype they can get with dance music tracks, but I also love their vibey heavier edits that feature tracks like this one.
[Reply]
1
0
dirtmakesmehappy
(Jul 30, 2025 at 12:48)
Victory Lap Four would be mighty...
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Product Deals
Photos
Videos
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Pinkbike Instagram
Newsletter Signup
Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.014897
Mobile Version of Website
Because all the spokes on a wheel are under tension, they resist that outward expansion of the rim, which means either the spokes have to fail or the rim has to fail at the spoke holes to allow the rim to move outwards. That's why wheels often fail at 90 degree angles to the point of impact. In the video, it looks like the rim fails in this pattern, first at the point of impact and also at 90 degrees to the point of impact.
youtu.be/haBa7gplaMs?feature=shared
This clip is close to perfection.
Well done 🤘