Video: Slicy Announces Tailored Bike Frame Protection

Advantages :

• Glossy or matt finish.

• About 60 designs (daily updated).

• Protects paint from daily rides scratches.

• Keeps the frame looking fresh all year round.

• Protect your investment.



Characteristics

• High quality polyurethane film.

• Thickness: 160 microns.

• Anti-uv treatment.

• Non-yellowing.

• Self-healing properties.

• Anti-adherent (mud sticks less easily).

• Made in France

• From 94,90€



As an illustration. Orbea Rallon dedicated kit