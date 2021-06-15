Video: Slicy Announces Tailored Bike Frame Protection

Jun 15, 2021
by SLICY PRODUCTS  
Tailored bike frame protection – Sublimistick Integral

by slicy-products
PRESS RELEASE: Slicy

Big Ben, Brook McDonald's mechanic, came back to see us in Slicy HQ. After a few wacky product launches, this one tops the list. We let you appreciate Ben's moustache, his outfit, and of course, his craft technique.



Slicy Sublimistick Integral - Product launch

A true second skin for your bike, our tailored frame protector – Sublimistick Integral – will ensure your bike’s longevity and brightness. Fully customised, our pre-cut kit adapts to the shape and size of your bike. The Sublimistick pieces cover up to 90% of the surface of your frame.


Advantages :
• Glossy or matt finish.
• About 60 designs (daily updated).
• Protects paint from daily rides scratches.
• Keeps the frame looking fresh all year round.
• Protect your investment.

Characteristics
• High quality polyurethane film.
• Thickness: 160 microns.
• Anti-uv treatment.
• Non-yellowing.
• Self-healing properties.
• Anti-adherent (mud sticks less easily).
• Made in France
• From 94,90€
As an illustration. Orbea Rallon dedicated kit

Just like a suit tailor, we are craftsmen. The new integral protection ensures the longevity of your frame. Don't think we forgot the fork. They have their own dedicated kit that work in the same way.


For more information click here.

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Covering your frame in plastic is like when old people cover their couch in plastic. The entire concept is lost on me.
  • 1 0
 Everything about this kit looks exactly like what I got from Ride Wrap?

