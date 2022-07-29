Watch
Learn
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
O+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Slip & Slide in America - Snowshoe World Cup XCO Course Preview
Jul 29, 2022
by
Raphael Auclair
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
The Pivot Cycles - OTE team takes you on a lap of a very muddy 7th round of the XCO MTB World Cup in Snowshoe USA.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Snowshoe World Cup Xc 2022
World Cup XC
XC Racing
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Pinkbike Poll: Are You Satisfied With Your Brakes?
60351 views
Racing Rumours: 5 Possible Changes for the 2023 World Cup Season (Warner Off Commentary Confirmed)
53431 views
Gang-Related Shooting in Whistler Leaves 2 Dead, Disrupts Resort Operations
42575 views
Review: Maxxis's New Forekaster Tire is Heavier & Better Than The Original
40347 views
First Look: Norco's New Fluid Is For a Bit Of Everything
37968 views
Results from the US DH, Enduro & XC National Championships
33516 views
Starling's Environmental Impact Report Finds Carbon Produces 16x More CO2 Than Steel
32537 views
Track Walk & Tech Randoms: Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022
32510 views
10 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
cgreaseman
(23 mins ago)
I've raced in the Snowshoe slop a couple of times... Once when it was 32-deg and sleeting, but I don't think I've ever seen the course so unrideable haha. Looks fun!
[Reply]
2
0
hughbm
(40 mins ago)
These are awesome. Thanks Pivot crew!
[Reply]
2
0
gbyrne
(36 mins ago)
I'm exhausted watching one recon lap
[Reply]
2
0
metong
(43 mins ago)
Chocolate course
[Reply]
2
0
RUSTYBOI77
(39 mins ago)
Yeah.........naw
[Reply]
1
0
jsobrie
(14 mins ago)
Now THAT'S an XC course, roots rocks ruckus
[Reply]
1
0
fabwizard
(12 mins ago)
We could do a betting pool on how many dnf due to crashes.
[Reply]
1
0
Tearsforgears
(10 mins ago)
Curious as to what tires the racers will use on the course?
[Reply]
1
0
EnsBen
(7 mins ago)
cross country bikes
[Reply]
1
0
Whataboutism
(10 mins ago)
Over/Under on DNF's set at ??? 8?
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009583
Mobile Version of Website
10 Comments