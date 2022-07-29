Video: Slip & Slide in America - Snowshoe World Cup XCO Course Preview

Jul 29, 2022
by Raphael Auclair  

The Pivot Cycles - OTE team takes you on a lap of a very muddy 7th round of the XCO MTB World Cup in Snowshoe USA.

10 Comments

  • 1 0
 I've raced in the Snowshoe slop a couple of times... Once when it was 32-deg and sleeting, but I don't think I've ever seen the course so unrideable haha. Looks fun!
  • 2 0
 These are awesome. Thanks Pivot crew!
  • 2 0
 I'm exhausted watching one recon lap
  • 2 0
 Chocolate course
  • 2 0
 Yeah.........naw
  • 1 0
 Now THAT'S an XC course, roots rocks ruckus
  • 1 0
 We could do a betting pool on how many dnf due to crashes.
  • 1 0
 Curious as to what tires the racers will use on the course?
  • 1 0
 cross country bikes
  • 1 0
 Over/Under on DNF's set at ??? 8?





