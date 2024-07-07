Powered by Outside

Video: Slip & Slide in Les Gets | Story of the Race with Ben Cathro

Jul 7, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

Riders had to deal with a drastically changed track for their finals run, creating the most dramatic race we've seen in recent times.

Posted In:
Videos Story Of The Race Ben Cathro


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,147 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2025 Specialized Stumpjumper Has a New Dual Chamber Air Shock
105872 views
[UPDATED] Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
84643 views
SRAM Releases S-1000 Budget Transmission Drivetrain
66775 views
It's Not Presta, It's Not Schrader - Schwalbe Introduces New Clik Valve
63361 views
Semi-Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
46612 views
Drone Manufacturer DJI Debuts Light & Powerful eMTB Motor - Eurobike 2024
39594 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
34169 views
Dangerholm's New Sub-13-Pound Scott Scale is Probably the World's Lightest 29er - Eurobike 2024
32068 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.045451
Mobile Version of Website