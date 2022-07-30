Watch
Video: Slippy Technical Lines - Inside the Tape at Snowshoe
Jul 30, 2022
Pinkbike Originals
Ben Cathro breaks down the course at the Snowshoe World Cup.
Produced by Sleeper Collective.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Inside The Tape
Pinkbike Originals
Ben Cathro
DH Racing
Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2022
World Cup DH
7 Comments
Score
Time
11
0
TimnberG
(1 hours ago)
Cathro beats Pierron in the ghosting world champs! Well done!
[Reply]
2
0
JonnyTheWeasel
(1 hours ago)
The real race
[Reply]
1
0
iwhizz
(31 mins ago)
@JonnyTheWeasel
: -'nuff said!
[Reply]
1
0
aljoburr
(9 mins ago)
But Cathro goes slower on the rest of the track, but at least faster on some of it?
[Reply]
2
0
nsteele
(25 mins ago)
Soo good! Thanks for all your awesome content, Ben. Giraffes can go quite fast once they get up to speed!
[Reply]
2
0
maynardle3
(24 mins ago)
Ben and what he creates for us are truly a gift. So good.
[Reply]
1
0
bykeco
(15 mins ago)
Favourite
[Reply]
