Video: Slippy Technical Lines - Inside the Tape at Snowshoe

Jul 30, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Ben Cathro breaks down the course at the Snowshoe World Cup.

Produced by Sleeper Collective.




Posted In:
Racing and Events Inside The Tape Pinkbike Originals Ben Cathro DH Racing Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022
72307 views
Racing Rumours: 5 Possible Changes for the 2023 World Cup Season (Warner Off Commentary Confirmed)
63912 views
First Look: Norco's New Fluid Is For a Bit Of Everything
49013 views
Review: Maxxis's New Forekaster Tire is Heavier & Better Than The Original
44382 views
Gang-Related Shooting in Whistler Leaves 2 Dead, Disrupts Resort Operations
43528 views
LeBron James & Partners Invest $30 Million in Canyon
39924 views
Track Walk & Tech Randoms: Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022
35867 views
Starling's Environmental Impact Report Finds Carbon Produces 16x More CO2 Than Steel
34442 views

7 Comments

  • 11 0
 Cathro beats Pierron in the ghosting world champs! Well done!
  • 2 0
 The real race
  • 1 0
 @JonnyTheWeasel: -'nuff said!
  • 1 0
 But Cathro goes slower on the rest of the track, but at least faster on some of it?
  • 2 0
 Soo good! Thanks for all your awesome content, Ben. Giraffes can go quite fast once they get up to speed!
  • 2 0
 Ben and what he creates for us are truly a gift. So good.
  • 1 0
 Favourite





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009184
Mobile Version of Website